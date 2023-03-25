Reese Witherspoon announces divorce from Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The actress, who turned 47 on Wednesday, and her talent-agent executive husband, 52, released a joint statement just days before their 12th wedding anniversary this weekend.

The Legally Blonde star shared the “personal” and “difficult” news with her nearly 29.2 million Instagram followers on Friday.

“We have some personal news to share,” Witherspoon said in the statement, continuing, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

The actress lamented on their over-a-decade-long marriage, writing that they “have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Witherspoon added that the former couple’s “biggest priority” is their 10-year-old son, Tennessee, and the rest of their family as they “navigate this next chapter.”

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” she concluded her post.

Along with their son, Witherspoon also has two adult children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

Insiders explain why Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth split

According to Hollywood insiders, Witherspoon’s divorce from her long-time hubby is no surprise.

Page Six reports that their impending split was a poorly kept secret in the entertainment industry, and last year rumors spread that the announcement was imminent.

The outlet reports that the former couple’s marriage had become platonic.

Despite their pending divorce, there were no public signs of trouble in paradise for the former Hollywood couple.

Reese Witherspoon shared a sweet birthday message to Jim Toth less than a year ago

Less than a year before the divorce announcement, Witherspoon gushed about her soon-to-be ex-hubby in an Instagram post celebrating his birthday.

In July last year, she declared her love for Toth and shared a series of adorable photos of the pair and their son.

In a recent social media post, the former couple looked happy as they spent time with each other during the Christmas holidays by donating to local shelters.

Witherspoon and Toth also welcomed the new year together with a beach photo welcoming the new year.

“Welcoming 2023 !☀️ Let the sun shine in!” she wrote in the caption.

Witherspoon had not shared a social media post with Toth since the new year, and it is unclear when the former couple were last seen publicly together.