Reese Witherspoon was the belle of the ball in a stunning Valentino frock to promote her latest film.

Attending the premiere of her Netflix film, Your Place or Mine, Reese walked the pink carpet at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, and her ensemble for the evening was a showstopper.

The A-list celebrity was styled in a gorgeous blue dress from the Valentino 2022-2023 Haute Couture runway collection.

Reese put a revamped twist on the gown with a bit of a shorter hem and a more conservative neckline.

The strapless gown, in a beautiful shade of blue, featured a peplum design with a pencil skirt fit, and Reese looked lovely in the designer piece.

Reese went light on the accessories, allowing her glowing skin and shapely figure to take center stage. For her jewelry, she sported a pair of simple diamond stud earrings, a bangle bracelet, and a couple of rings on her fingers.

The 46-year-old actress wore her blonde hair down in a deep side part and let her locks flow down her back. Her makeup was the perfect complement to her ensemble, in shades of rosy pink on her cheeks and lips and thick lashes, and black eyeliner to make her blue eyes pop.

Reese rocked the pink carpet to promote her Netflix film Your Place or Mine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency

Reese opted for a pair of black strappy heels with a tie-wrap design, showing off her fire-engine-red pedicure and accentuating her shapely legs.

Reese Witherspoon founded clothing line Draper James

Reese knows a thing or two about fashion. The stunning blonde launched her clothing brand, Draper James, in 2015.

The name Draper James is a nod to Reese’s grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon.

“My grandparents taught me everything I know about gracious Southern living,” Reese says on her brand’s website. “From them, I learned to dress and act like a lady, to take pride in my home, to reach out to help a neighbor, and to always invite everyone in for a visit.”

Draper James, which touts itself as always having its doors open to customers, has a goal of bringing “contemporary, yet timeless Southern style to your wardrobe and your home, no matter where you live.”

As an actress regularly featured in the spotlight, Reese is sure to take good care of herself. Reese always looks refreshed and put-together, and she shared her secrets for glowy, hydrated skin.

Reese is a Biossance global ambassador

Reese likes to start her day with a big, piping mug of tea. Reese’s skincare routine – consisting of Biossance’s clean, sustainable, and eco-friendly products – begins with a marine algae eye cream on her lids and under her eyes. Next, she applies some of Biossance’s rose moisturizer, creating a perfectly smooth layer under her makeup.

Some of Biossance’s rose oil serum is the perfect addition to set everything before applying some sunscreen all over her face and neck. Sunscreen is so important to Reese that she applies it twice a day.

At nighttime, Reese cleanses her face with Biossance’s face wash before using their squalane and hyaluronic acid toning mist. Eye cream is a must before bed, in addition to serum and repair cream. Reese applies more rose oil before hitting the hay, waking up to a gorgeous, dewy complexion.

In addition to her skincare routine, Reese also credits good sleep patterns and a healthy diet for her refreshed appearance.

“I do think it all goes together—you know, getting enough sleep, eating well,” Reese told Harper’s Bazaar, noting that she eats healthily most of the time but allows herself a cheat day now and again.

When it comes to winding down at the end of the day, Reese likes to relax with a good book.

“My sweats go on the minute I come home,” she said. “Bra off, sweats on. I usually read about 30 minutes to an hour every night, and that just relaxes me. I listen to, like, relaxing music that really sets the mood for bed.”