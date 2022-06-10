Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunite for grown-up son’s graduation

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe celebrate son Deacon’s graduation. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/starmaxworldwide

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s son, Deacon, is grown up.

The Big Little Lies actress shared photos of her son while he celebrated a backyard graduation.

Reese and Ryan met on the set of Cruel Intentions and married shortly after. They divorced after seven years of marriage in 2006, but not before welcoming Deacon in 2003 and Ava in 1999. The two are happy co-parents to their now grown-up children and are often spotted together.

The proud parents were all smiles during Deacon’s homeschool graduation.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s son is all grown up

Reese Witherspoon shared a funny video of Deacon’s graduation and some photos of the family. Deacon, who is 18, wore an orange cap and gown and proudly displayed his high school diploma. He rocked shades and smiled widely while looking like the perfect mix between Ryan and Reese.

He walked across a makeshift stage to shake hands with his father, actor Ryan Phillippe, to accept his diploma.

Reese wore a blue polka-dot dress and hugged her son, while Ryan wore a black graduation cap. The sun shined brightly on the good-looking family as they celebrated Deacon’s accomplishment.

She wrote in the caption, “Congrats to you @deaconphillippe on Graduating High School! 💫So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud every day. We 🧡you!”

Reese also has a son, Tennessee James Toth, with her husband, Jim Toth. Ryan has a daughter named Kai Knapp with actress Alexis Knapp.

Reese Witherspoon shares beauty tips and advice

Reese Witherspoon is known for her gorgeous looks and clear complexion. But the Legally Blonde actress shared with Harper’s Bazaar that her skin changed after pregnancy. She shared, “My skin texture has changed a little bit—it’s a little bit drier. I definitely struggle with brown spots, I think from pregnancy, and so I’m looking for products that are really effective for dark-spot treatment. Especially in the summer, they get darker since they come up with heat.”

She continued with the importance of moisturizing, “But you know, moisturizing, making sure the texture is very smooth, that’s really important for the base under the makeup, because the cameras now are so HD and there’s nowhere to hide.”

Finally, Reese emphasized the importance of washing her face, “I’m cleaning and washing my face twice a day, particularly on heavy-makeup days, and moisturizing and adding all the serums, because they really do make a big difference.”

Time has been kind to Reese, who looks better than ever.