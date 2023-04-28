Chris Pratt shares excitement for final Guardians of the Galaxy installment: “I’m not sad yet”

Chris Pratt is welcoming the end of an era, but as he says goodbye, he isn’t feeling down.

The actor is gearing up for the highly anticipated final installment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Set to be released on May 5, the film promises to be an epic conclusion to the cosmic saga that has captivated fans worldwide.

As Chris promotes the movie, he has time to reflect on the series, which he has been part of since 2014.

However, Chris is trying to stay in the moment, which means basking in the spotlight and attention of the film.

Chris and his family attended the Thursday premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. with Katherine Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and his son, Jack, by his side.

Chris Pratt discusses Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris shared his feelings about the concluding chapter, stating, “I’m not sad yet.”

This statement reflects his enthusiasm and anticipation for the film, showcasing his dedication to the character and the incredible journey the Guardians have embarked upon.

It also signaled that while Chris finished filming, the journey wasn’t over just yet. The actor still has some promotional work in the week leading up to the film’s release.

As Chris continued, he wanted to be present — not looking to the future or the past.

He added, “This is our big night to celebrate, and so I’m just trying to be present. I’m trying to be involved. I’m just trying to be here, take it all in, and see all these shining faces and these folks dressed up like these characters.”

Additionally, the movie premiere had a charitable moment, making dreams come true.

Chris Pratt praises Make-A-Wish and the Special Olympics

A few lucky people from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Special Olympics were able to attend the star-studded premiere, adding to the energy of the evening.

Chris expressed excitement about the inclusion of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Special Olympics.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Meanwhile, The Special Olympics is an athletic competition that provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Particularly, Chris was happy to meet the kids from each organization.

He told Entertainment Tonight reporter Ash Crossan, “To meet the kids from Make-A-Wish, and meet the kids from Special Olympics who are here — it feels very good.”

The actor called the experience “meaningful” and expressed joy about the opportunity to make a wish come true.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters May 5.