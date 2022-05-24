Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome second child together

The Schwarzenegger-Pratt household has welcomed a brand new baby girl. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have announced the birth of their second child through social media.

The 32-year-old Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold, gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, May 21.

The Jurassic World actor and his author wife are already parents to Lyla Schwarzenegger Pratt, born in 2020. And Pratt already has a nine-year-old son called Jack with actor Anna Faris.

The happy couple announced the news by making a joint statement, which they each posted to their respective Instagram accounts.

A simple image announced the name of their daughter and the date she was born: “Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, May 21, 2022.”

In the caption, Katherine and Chris said they were “excited” by the birth and confirmed that both Katharine and Eloise are doing just fine.

The celebrity couple wrote: “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt showered with congratulations

Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, commented on her daughter’s post, writing, “bravo baby your such a awesome mama your little girl is so lucky.”

Pic credit: @katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram

Others who sent their congratulations to the happy couple included actors Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel.

Pic credit: @prattprattpratt/Instagram

Schwarzenegger and Pratt married in 2019. According to CNN, Schwarzenegger has previously publicly praised her actor husband, saying, “My husband has always been super-supportive.”

Meanwhile, Pratt has hinted that he may want even more children, last year, he told E! News he “would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let’s go.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger has given Chris Pratt an ‘amazing life’

Late last year, The Guardian of the Galaxy actor penned a touching tribute to his wife. He posted a sweet photo of the pair with Katherine staring at him lovingly. He wrote: “Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?”

Pratt then explained where they met and praised her for giving him an “amazing life,” but he also condemned her loud chewing: “We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

Hopefully, the family of four will be very happy together.