Katherine Schwarzenegger talks about strong ‘faith’ connection with Chris Pratt and the power of forgiveness in new book

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s new book shares stories about the power of forgiveness, and it seems the author certainly practices what she preaches.

During a recent interview with Fox & Friends, the 30-year old delves into her own struggles with forgiveness and how The Power of Forgiveness will be a “gift to everyone who reads it.”

Katherine and Chris Pratt

Katherine, who married actor Chris Pratt in 2019, also speaks about her husband during the interview, saying that they immediately connected on ‘faith’ when they met.

The topic of faith came up during her research, as she notes, “[Faith] is a huge part of our relationship and also just a huge part of our lives…I grew up with faith being a huge part of my family’s life as well.”

She continued, “[Faith] is a huge part of the forgiveness process and healing process in life in general so if you are able to have [faith] to rely on and lean on it’s a great gift.”

The New York Times bestselling author said she was inspired to write this book after struggling with forgiveness in her own life and feeling like she didn’t have a handle on it. However she “found inspiration from talking to other people about their own experiences” and she wanted to put that in a book in order to “help others in their journey with forgiveness.”

The 30-year-old has had her own share of situations that required forgiveness.

In 2011 it was revealed that her dad, former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger had fathered a son outside of his marriage to Katherine’s Mom, Maria Shriver.

The child, who was 14 when the information was revealed, was born less than a week apart from Maria and Arnold’s son Christopher.

Furthermore, the mother of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘love child’ turned out the be the family housekeeper of over 20 years. That same year, Shriver filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Katherine would have been around 21 years old at the time, so it’s not hard to understand her struggles with forgiveness.

The gift of forgiveness

These days, the passionate animal advocate has learned the art of forgiveness and wants to share it with the world.

Her book, which is now on sale, is a compilation of 22 stories from several inspirational individuals who have overcome what most would deem ‘unforgivable’ circumstances or situations.

It includes stories from unknown and some known personalities such as child safety activist, Elizabeth Smart, former pro football player, Lewis Howes, and Tanya Brown –sister of OJ Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson who was brutally murdered in 1994.