Arnold Schwarzenegger dropkicked in back video: Watch him attacked in South Africa

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved with WWE and is actually a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Despite this, he never could have been expected to be attacked in South African with a professional wrestling move — a dropkick to his back.

The incident happened when the former Governor of California was at the Arnold Sports Festival and was about to do a Snapchat when someone ran from out of the frame and dropkicked Schwarzenegger in the back, causing the 70-year-old actor to fall forward.

Security raced in and took the attacker to the ground.

Here is a video of the Arnold Schwarzenegger attack:

Wow!! Former CA Governor Arnold @Schwarzenegger drop kicked at an event in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/u20xdnsESm — Marcus Smith (@MarcusSmithKTLA) May 18, 2019

This is scary that someone could get close enough to do something like this and brings up the memories of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony where someone raced the stage and tackled Bret “The Hitman” Hart to the ground.

Luckily, in both situations, the men attacked were not injured. For his part, Schwarzenegger humorously claimed he never realized he was kicked, even though he fell to the ground. He said he thought he was just “jostled” by the crowd.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Schwarzenegger then asked people sharing the video on social media to use a “blurry one” so the attacker doesn’t get the spotlight. He then jokingly asked if this was a “block” or a “charge.”

Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger was at the Arnold Sports Festival in South Africa where 24,000 athletes of all ages competed in 90 different sports. As Arnold said, this is an event to convince people to “get off the couch.”