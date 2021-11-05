Chris Pratt criticized for praising wife for ‘healthy’ daughter after son’s issues

Chris Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, eldest child of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Chris Pratt has received heavy criticism online for thanking his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for giving him a “healthy daughter” after having a son with health issues from a previous relationship.

Pratt shares a son Jack with actress Anna Faris who has spoken publicly about his health issues.

It all started whenThe Guardians of the Galaxy shared an Instagram post with his over 33 million followers praising his wife before her birthday in six weeks.

He shared a photo with his wife Katherine, and in the lengthy tribute to her, he wrote in part: “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter.”

In Instagram photo has over 2.1 million likes, but many observers take issue with the context of the word “healthy” due to his son’s health.

Chris Pratt comes under fire for Instagram post

Social media threw their support behind Anna Faris in light of his Instagram post praising his wife.

In response to Pratt’s comment, a viral tweet reads: “This is literally so gross. It reads like ‘my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris.’ Anna and Jack deserve so much better.”

Another Tweeter calls the actor’s Instagram post “gross” and criticizes his involvement in an evangelical Christian church accused in 2019 of being “anti-gay” by Elliot Page.

“All of this is cringe but it’s especially gross considering his kid with Anna was born with health issues. Also a casual reminder that Chris attends an anti-gay church and follows white supremacists on Instagram lol,” the user tweeted.

Another critic wants the actor canceled for his comment and reacted to reports that Pratt is set to voice Garfield.

Another tweet referenced Anna Faris’s iconic role in Scary Movie to take a dig at Pratt.

Anna Faris spoke about her son’s health issues in a podcast

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris met on a movie set in 2007 and got engaged the following year.

They had a son Jack in 2012, who was born premature — they split in 2017.

Faris previously invited Jimmy Kimmel to her podcast and spoke about her child’s health issue.

‘When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock. And suddenly, your world completely shifts,” Faris said in 2018, according to E! News. “Jack had a few surgeries. He had a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well.”