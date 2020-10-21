Who is Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Chris Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, came to her husband’s defense after fans attacked the Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) actor on social media.

The backlash started after screenwriter Amy Berg took to Twitter on Saturday to post photos of four Hollywood actors named Chris.

The four actors were Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt.

She captioned the photo: “one has to go.”

Berg’s tweet sparked a social media challenge to name the “worst Chris in Hollywood.”

Pratt, 41, began trending on social media after many named him the worst Chris in Hollywood.

Katherine Schwarzenegger came to Pratt’s defense

Katherine Schwarzenegger quickly came to her husband’s defense after his name began trending on social media as the Hollywood Chris that has to go.

Schwarzenegger first came to her husband’s defense after E! News posed the same question to their 15.6 million Instagram followers.

“It’s an age-old debate: Which Hollywood Chris is the best? Marvel, weigh in, and see which actor the internet is giving the boot to at the link in our bio,” the E! News Instagram post read.

Schwarzenegger responded to the post by asking whether that sort of challenge was what people need at a time when “so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways.”

“Being mean is so yesterday,” she added. “There’s enough room to love all these guys.”

Schwarzenegger got support from other Hollywood stars, including Pratt’s Avengers: Endgame co-stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.

Downey Jr. described Pratt as “A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude…”

Ruffalo also defended his co-star, saying,”[Pratt] is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.”

Who is Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Katherine Schwarzenegger (born in December 1989) is the eldest child of Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

Her younger siblings are Patrick, Christina, and Christopher, and Joseph Baena (half-brother).

Schwarzenegger’s great aunt, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was the youngest sister of President John F. Kennedy.

Katherine, a 2012 graduate of the University of Southern California (USC), is the author of I Just Graduated . . . Now What? (2014) and the children’s book Maverick And Me (2017).

She is also the author of Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner And Outer Beauty From Someone Who’s Been There And Back (2010).

Katherine married Chris Pratt in Montecito, California, in June 2019, after The Guardians Of The Galaxy star split from his wife, Anna Faris, in 2018.

They welcomed their first child, Lyla Marie, in August 2020.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are known to be devout Christians, and she often references her faith in her social media posts.

You can find Katherine here on Instagram, where she has more than 925,000 followers.

She describes herself on her Instagram profile page as an “‪Author, Animal Lover & Advocate. Ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society & ASPCA.”