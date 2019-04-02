Avengers: Endgame special look trailer breakdown: What it shows

Marvel Studios released a new “special look” trailer for Avengers: Endgame on Tuesday morning. The new trailer offers fans new snippets from the upcoming blockbuster movie set to hit U.S. theaters on April 26, 2019.

The new trailer features Thanos, who returned to his native planet to take up farming after destroying half of all sentient life in the universe at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

The trailer also features members of the Avengers team, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark who returns in what looks like a new and enhanced Iron Man armor.

The “special look” trailer shows Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) apparently pointing out that the events of Infinity War in which half of the team was lost means that the superheroes are going into the rematch against Thanos “short-handed.”

“We owe this to everyone in this room to try,” a determined female voiceover says.

The clip also shows members of the Avengers team and Guardians team reuniting to face a common deadly foe. The emphasis, following the existential challenge posed by Thanos, is unity. So we see Rocket and Nebula making up, and Stark and Pepper Potts together again.

“It’s not about how much we’ve lost, it’s about how much we’ve left,” the voiceover says.

Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers (Captain America) is also there with Stark. We can’t tell until we see the full movie, but this might be the first time that the two are meeting up since their violent and bitter clash in Captain America: Civil War, so mutual suspicions need to be cleared.

Tony asks Steve whether he trusts him and Steve assures him that he does. The two men shake hands.

The video also shows Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton as Ronin. He is sporting a mysterious tattoo that has sparked speculation that this might not be the real Clint but a Skrull.

A team of Guardians and the Avengers — including Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), The Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes (War Machine), and Rocket — fly off into space.

We can’t tell from the video what the Avengers/Guardians plan is but fans are guessing that time travel will be involved. It remains to be seen exactly how, when and where the final confrontation with Thanos will take place. It appears from the sequence of clips that the remaining members of the Avengers and Guardians will seek out Thanos.

We see the supervillain Thanos in gleaming armor apparently teleporting, possibly to meet the Avengers in battle.

“You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me,” Thanos says tauntingly.

In the closing scenes of the trailer, we see Captain America, Iron Man and Thor advancing together through rubble-strewn terrain. It seems they are about to face off against Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in the U.S. on April 26, 2019.