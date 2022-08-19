True Thompson is pretty in pink while channeling Mean Girls

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and big sister to her new son struck several poses for Instagram. Pic credit:@khloekardashian/Instagram

At just four years old, True Thompson certainly isn’t a mean girl, but she seems to adhere to the dress code.

True is the daughter of reality TV star turned businesswoman Khloe Kardashian and NBA player, Tristian Thompson.

The now separated couple began dating in 2016 after they were spotted leaving a Beverly Hills mansion.

At the time, Tristian played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Khloe frequently traveled to Ohio to support and spend time with her beau.

Although it is rumored that Khloe may be the reason Tristian left his then-girlfriend and mother of his first child, Jordan Craig, the pair’s relationship continued to flourish with Khloe becoming pregnant with her first child.

While pregnant with True, the Good American founder was devastated when news broke that Tristian was seen getting frisky with KarJenner family friend Jordyn Woods in a nightclub.

The shocking scandal brought heartbreak to all involved parties and marked the end of Jordyn’s long friendship with Kylie Jenner.

However, while Kylie and Jordyn never rekindled their close relationship, the NBA player was eventually able to reconcile with Khloe and maintain an active connection to co-parent their child.

Khloe Kardashian shares photo of True Thompson pretty in pink

The business mogul’s daughter, True, appeared to be practicing her modeling in a set of adorable photos that Khloe shared with her 268 million followers on Instagram.

True struck multiple poses while rocking an all-pink ensemble. It seems great style and designer fashion run in the family as True wore a pink tank top and Dolce & Gabbana skirt.

The adorable tot accessorized her look with heart-shaped pink sunglasses, pink Crocs, and a miniature custom Louis Vuitton bag with her name printed in pink letters.

The Kardashians star and mother of two gave a nod to the cult classic film Mean Girls and captioned the photo, “On Wednesdays we wear pink [pink hearts emoji].”

Fans flocked to the comments to express their sentiments, with one fan commenting, “Omg she is growing up so fast!!! I know you’re the best mommy ever !!” Khloe responded, “too fast!!! Thank you love [pink hearts emoji].”

Dolce & Gabbana ambassador Gui Siqueira also commented on the photo with a pink heart emoji which prompted Khloe to reply, “[pink hearts emoji] in her dolce skirt [lip stick kiss emoji].”

True becomes a big sister to a little brother

Although Khloe has not shared much about her new baby, a son with her ex Tristian, it’s no doubt that True will be the sweetest big sister.

It’s unclear how involved Tristian will be in the baby’s life, but Khloe is laser-focused on being a mother of two.

Hopefully, Khloe’s followers will get a glimpse of her new bundle of joy soon!

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.