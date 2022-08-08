Khloe Kardashian is adjusting to being a mom of two after the birth of her son

Khloe Kardashian is adjusting to life with two children following the birth of her and Tristan Thompson’s son. Pic credit: Hulu

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first announced that they were expecting their second child via surrogate in July, revealing the baby was due any day at the time of their announcement.

On Friday evening, news broke that the two welcomed their baby boy into the world, though it’s unclear exactly when or who was present for the baby’s birth.

Both seem to be excited about the arrival of their new baby, and Khloe is adjusting to taking care of two kids at this time.

An insider told ET, “Khloe is so grateful to have been able to expand her family and is adjusting to being a mom of two,” adding that Khloe “has been with the baby for a little while now.”

It’s hard to say if the baby was born on Friday or before then, as some members of the KarJenner family keep many of their private details hidden from the public eye.

Regardless, True and Tristan are both reportedly happy about the baby’s arrival as well. Tristan apparently “really wanted a baby boy and is so happy to have welcomed a son,” and True is “so thrilled to have a baby brother.”

Khloe Kardashian taking care of new baby ‘full time’

Although sources say Tristan is thrilled to have another baby boy, it’s hard to say how often he has been around the new baby or how often he will be.

The source revealed, “The two aren’t together, and Khloe will have the baby full time,” adding, “Khloe wants Tristan in both of the kids’ lives as much as he wants to be.”

Fatherly involvement is a choice weighing solely on Tristan’s shoulders, as it looks like Khloe doesn’t mind whether or not he’s present.

Fortunately, Khloe has the support of her sisters, mom, and True, who reportedly “is loving every moment about being a big sister and wants to be a ‘mini mommy’ to the baby.”

However, Khloe has been very clear that she will have her family with or without Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian wanted True to have a sibling with or without Tristan Thompson

Khloe and Tristan are broken up now with no plans to get back together. The two “have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

Regardless of Tristan’s involvement, Khloe had been adamant about having another child and giving True a sibling.

She wasn’t afraid to do it without Tristan if it came to that, but ultimately the two decided to expand the family and give True a sibling together.

The two moved forward with the surrogacy last year, with their baby being conceived only the month before Tristan’s paternity suit with Maralee Nichols went public.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.