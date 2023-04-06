Khloe Kardashian teases son’s name ahead of The Kardashians premiere

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her “kards” close to her proverbial chest.

The Good American co-founder has now been keeping her infant son’s name a secret for more than eight months – and she still isn’t slipping.

“He is named, but I haven’t announced it yet,” she told Jennifer Hudson on Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our [Hulu] show, and I didn’t know it was gonna be this far out,” the reality star joked.

“If my daughter outs me, I’m screwed,” she added.

Thankfully, the wait is almost over, as Season 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians premieres May 25.

However, when gently pressed by Hudson, Kardashian did give a hint, revealing that the baby’s name starts with the letter T – just like his dad, Tristan Thompson, and 4-year-old sister True.

Khloe Kardashian hints at son’s name ahead of Season 3 of The Kardashians

Kardashian, 38, and her on-again, off-again NBA player ex welcomed their son via surrogate in August of 2022.

The star explained to Jennifer Hudson that she hadn’t picked a name for the baby beforehand, as she “wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit” before choosing his moniker.

Kardashian eventually decided on a name starting with T, just like the baby’s dad Tristan and older sister, True.

Now that she’s gotten to know him, Kardashian described her son as a “happy” and “quiet” baby.

“He is a little chunk, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the reality star told Hudson, adding, “I love a chubby baby.”

Although True is no longer an only child, the reality star said her oldest – who turns five next week – already loves her new little brother.

“She’s so maternal and loving, and she’s such a good big sister,” Kardashian said of True.

Scott Disick returns in The Kardashians Season 3 trailer

The first official trailer for Season 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians debuted late last month, promising plenty of drama from the royal family of reality TV.

Not only will viewers finally learn the new baby’s name, but Season 3 also brings the highly anticipated return of fan-favorite Scott Disick.

Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her three kids, made some brief appearances during The Kardashians Season 1 but was largely absent from the hit show’s second season.

An insider recently told OK! that Disick was initially opposed to coming back, as he “didn’t want to be the villain” in his ex’s new relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

However, the Talentless clothing brand founder ultimately “felt that he owed it to his fans” to return for the new season.

The Kardashians Season 3 debuts Thursday, May 25, on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.