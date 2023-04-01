Khloe Kardashian claps back after troll asks about her old face

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back after a troll asked her about missing her old face.

The Kardashians star continuously comes under fire for her ever-changing look.

There’s no question that Khloe looks vastly different than she did when Keeping Up With the Kardashians began back in 2007.

To be fair, though, all of the Kardashian and Jenner clan looks nothing like they did back in the day.

Khloe has defended her changing appearance before crediting working out, a nose job, and well make-up contouring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now she’s dealing with the haters and constant criticism in a different way.

The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian claps back at a troll

Taking to Instagram the other day, Khloe shared a workout video designed to motivate and inspire her 301 million followers.

It did for some, but others were too focused on Khloe’s ever-changing appearance to see or hear anything else. One user bluntly asked Khloe if she missed her old face, prompting a response from the Good American founder.

“No,” she simply replied.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe’s response earned her a slew of praise from fans who showed up to give her support and praise.

One called Khloe a “queen.”, while another called her “too funny.” A different one loved Khloe’s response and declared, “people need to mind their business.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Although there was a lot of support for Khloe, the critics and haters were still out in full force over her face. The comments section was filled with plenty of remarks about her look too.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spark reconciliation rumors

Khloe also has the haters and trolls coming out in full force regarding her relationship with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Earlier this month, Khloe and Tristan sparked romance rumors when they coordinated their outfits for her besties’ birthday bash.

Days later, Khloe penned a birthday tribute to Tristan that also shared a glimpse of their baby boy. Unlike their daughter True Thompson, Khloe has kept her son out of the spotlight.

Later the reality TV star shared cryptic quotes about love that also had the haters coming for her.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are keeping their relationship status quiet. Tristan did, though, just buy the house down the street from Khloe, but that could be just because of his kids.

Only time will tell if Khloe gave Tristan yet another chance. It’s safe to say though a reconciliation would not be surprising at this point.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25, on Hulu.