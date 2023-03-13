Here’s proof Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appear to be back on again after they were spotted at the same party this weekend.

Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray turned 40 on Friday, March 10, and it was a birthday bash to remember for Khloe’s besties.

The twin sisters have been featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, especially Malika, who has been by Khloe’s side through all her ups and downs.

Several of those low times have involved Tristan and his cheating.

So, it was a surprise to see him arriving at Khadijah and Malika’s birthday party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Friday night.

Despite being dark out, Tristan was photographed getting out of a black SUV dressed in all-black leather with sunglasses on his face.

Tristan Thompson arrives at the same birthday bash as Khloe Kardashian. Pic credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Although he and Khloe arrived separately, Tristan’s sparkly shoes were a dead giveaway that they talked before the party and seem to be an item again.

Khloe Kardashian stuns in a tight silver minidress for birthday festivities

Earlier today, Khloe took to Instagram to reveal her stunning look for Malika and Khadijah’s milestone birthday. The dress post consisted of four pictures showing various parts of Koko’s fabulous outfit.

Khloe rocked the silver strapless dress, which hit her at the top of her thigh. The minidress hugged Khloe to accent her killer curves and fit physique.

“Shimmer and Shine Baby! It’s a must for the twins 40th birthday 🪄✨,” she wrote in the caption.

There’s no question that Khloe looked absolutely stunning, and she didn’t mention Tristan at all. However, it doesn’t go unnoticed that the shoes Tristan wore to the party match Khloe’s silver minidress perfectly.

Are Tristan Thompson and The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian back together?

The two exes have sparked reconciliation rumors since Tristan’s mom Andrea Thompson died in January. Khloe has been a constant support system for him as he dealt with the loss.

Even though Khloe has insisted she and Tristan are merely co-parents to their children, True and their baby boy, things appear to have changed. If Khloe and Tristan are not a couple, there would be no need for him to be at her two best friends’ birthday party.

It’s doubtful that Khadijah and Malika would invite or even want him there after everything he put Khloe through unless she requested him to attend. And Tristan probably wouldn’t want to attend an event with her friend and family unless things with him and Khloe were back on.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be trying to hide their relationship, but the truth always comes out, so stay tuned for more details on this hot topic.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.