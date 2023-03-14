Kris Jenner rambles on about ‘special’ Tristan Thompson in birthday message amid Khloe Kardashian reunion

Kris Jenner rambled on in a birthday message to Tristan Thompson, calling him “special” and sharing how important he is to their family.

The momager’s birthday shoutout comes hot on the heels of rumors that Kris’ daughter Khloe Kardashian has reunited with Tristan.

Tristan turned 32 on March 13, and Kris devoted several Instagram Stories to him.

In a series of photos, Kris gushed over Tristan and the place he holds in the Kardashian/Jenner family despite him cheating on Khloe many times.

Although it appears like Kris considers the serial cheater a pivotal part of the family, that may not be the case.

The birthday tribute was filled with a lot of ramblings and a little bit of shade, too, as she brought up his challenges.

Kris Jenner praises Tristan Thomspon in a birthday tribute

In one Instagram Story slide, Kris wrote, “YOU HAVE SHOWN SO MUCH INSPIRATION AND MANY LESSONS WHEN IT COMES TO HOW YOU DEAL WITH ADVERSITY AND CHALLENGES THAT SEEN INSURMUNTABLE.”

The next one had Kris commenting on how Tristan looked at these challenges as a way to make himself a better person.

Another picture was of Tristan with his and Khloe’s daughter True when she was just a toddler. Kris mentioned how Tristan looks at things positively and revealed she has enjoyed watching him grow. Her message referred to him as a dad, friend, uncle, son, and brother.

Kris Jenner shares a lengthy birthday message to Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

She didn’t stop there, though, as Kris shared more messages for Khloe’s baby daddy.

The Kardashians star Kris Jenner shows love for Tristan Thompson

Kris went on to thank the NBA player for that and for being a “special” part of the Kardashian and Jenner clan.

She also shared a slide with a picture of Tristan and his mom Andrea, who passed away in January. The reality TV star let Tristan know his mother would be so proud of “THE MAN YOU HAVE BECOME.”

Kris ended her birthday rambles with a simple “WE LOVE YOU VERY MUCH” to Tristan.

Kris Jenner posted a series of birthday messages for Tristan. Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

This Instagram Stories series wasn’t Tristan’s only birthday shoutout from the famous family. Khloe also had some words for him that included several photos of Tristan with his kids, even their rarely-seen baby boy.

Kim Kardashian gave Tristan some love on his birthday with a video of him on her private jet.

There seems to be a lot of love going around for Tristan Thompson from the Kar/Jer family, as rumors swirl that he’s back with Khloe Kardashian.

Kris Jenner, for one, had a lot to say that appeared nice but also focused on the challenges Tristan has faced, aka his cheating ways.

