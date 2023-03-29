Tristan Thompson moves in next door to ex Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is keeping friends close… and her ex three mansions away.

Amid rumors of a possible reconciliation, The Kardashians star’s ex-boyfriend, NBA basketball player Tristan Thompson, recently purchased a new house just yards away from Khloe’s.

The 10,584-square-foot property – which Tristan bought for $12.5 million in December of 2022 – is located in Los Angeles, California’s exclusive Hidden Hills gated community.

The luxurious estate comes equipped with a home theater, a private home gym, a refrigerated wine cellar, and even a private half-basketball court, per a report from The Sun.

But those aren’t the only perks.

In an aerial photo obtained by Page Six, Tristan’s new house appears to be just three doors down the street from the $17 million mega-mansion that Khloe purchased in October of 2020 – roughly a five-minute drive.

The former couple – who have dated on and off since around 2016 – share two children: a 4-year-old daughter, True, and a son, eight months, whose name they have not yet revealed.

Tristan Thompson echoes Kanye West with his purchase of Hidden Hills home

When he moves into his new place, Tristan will be within walking distance of most of the Kardashian crew.

Khloe’s estate sits directly next door to momager Kris Jenner’s property, an eight-bedroom mansion with an eight-car garage which she purchased for a cool $20 million back in 2020.

According to The Sun, both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also have homes in Hidden Hills, an exclusive gated residential community in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles.

Previous Kardashian exes have also tried to get in on the action.

In 2021, Kim’s ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, purchased the property across the street from hers in order to be closer to their kids.

Khloe Kardashian claims she is ‘single’ amid Tristan Thompson rumors

Rumors that Khloe and Tristan – who broke up most recently in December of 2021 – may have reconciled have been swirling for months.

In January, following the tragic death of Tristan’s mother, Andrea, Khloe flew to his native Toronto to attend her funeral.

Earlier this month, the Good American co-founder penned a gushing Instagram tribute to her serial cheater ex in honor of his 32nd birthday, calling Tristan “the best father, brother & uncle.”

But there were also hints of shade in The Kardashians star’s post, such as her “birthday wish” for Tristan to “crave change” and “transformation.”

A few days later, Khloe again took to social media to insist that she was “single” with a series of cryptic Instagram Story posts.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan has publicly commented on their living arrangements.

The Kardashians Season 3 debuts Thursday, May 25 on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.