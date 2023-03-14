Khloe Kardashian shares shady birthday wish for Tristan Thompson: ‘Crave change’

Khloe Kardashian wants Tristan Thompson to “continue to crave change.”

The Kardashians star shared a shady birthday shoutout to the father of her kids.

Khloe and the NBA basketball player, who just turned 32, have dated on and off since 2016.

The former couple shares two children: a 4-year-old daughter, True, and a son, seven months, whose name they have not yet revealed.

Despite their rocky history – which includes not just one but multiple public cheating scandals – the Good American co-founder still had some kind words for her ex, calling him “the best father, brother & uncle.”

But Khloe’s “birthday wish” for Tristan seemed a not-so-subtle reference to her ex’s cheating past, urging him to “crave change, healing, and transformation.”

The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a special tribute.

Khloe’s post included a 10-slide carousel of photos and videos showing Tristan with their daughter True and his siblings, nieces, and nephews.

The post even included a rare uncensored snapshot of the former couple’s infant son.

In the caption of her post, Khloe penned a heartfelt, slightly shady message to the father of her kids.

“Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them,” The Kardashians star wrote. “All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

Along with “craving change,” the Good American co-founder called on her ex to “be strong, be kind, be patient, be free.”

“Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud,” Khloe concluded. “Happy birthday baby daddy.”

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

Notably, the comments were disabled on Khloe’s birthday post – perhaps because she sensed that fans wouldn’t approve.

Tristan has reportedly cheated on Khloe numerous times during their relationship – most recently with fitness model Maralee Nichols, with whom he fathered another son while still dating Khloe.

Soon after news broke that Nichols was pregnant, in December of 2021, the couple split up once again.

But rumors of a possible reconciliation have been circling for months.

After Tristan’s mom, Andrea Thompson, suddenly passed away, Khloe – along with mom Kris Jenner and big sister Kim Kardashian – flew to his native Toronto to attend her funeral, sparking speculation.

This weekend, the two were spotted partying together in honor of Khloe’s bestie Malika Haqq’s 40th birthday.

Although they arrived separately, their coordinated outfits – Tristan’s sparkling silver Nikes perfectly matched Khloe’s dress – seemed like a telltale sign.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.