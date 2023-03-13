Khloe Kardashian teases possible photo of son in Tristan Thompson birthday message amid reconciliation rumors

Khloe Kardashian has shared a heartfelt birthday message to Tristan Thompson that may have included revealing the face of their son.

The message comes hot on the heels of speculation that Khloe has taken Tristan back again.

They were spotted at a party over the weekend with matching outfits which is something only couples tend to do.

Now as Tristan celebrates his birthday today, turning 32, Khloe has added more fuel to the fire that she’s reunited with her baby daddy.

Not only that, but Khloe may have given fans a look at her baby boy with Tristan, who she has kept out of the spotlight since his birth last summer.

It was family that was the focus of Khloe’s message to celebrate Tristan.

Taking to Instagram today, Khloe shared a carousel of photos to honor her baby daddy.

Kicking off the IG post was a picture of Tristan and Khloe’s daughter True holding a baby boy with her brother Prince, Tristan’s son with his ex, Jordan Craig, on one side of her and Tristan on the other.

It would seem as though the baby is his son with Khloe, making it a picture of Tristan and his kids, minus his son Theo, who he shares with Maralee Nichols.

However, in the next picture of True, Tristan, and his brother, the baby’s face is covered with a heart. And while there is a picture of just Tristan and the baby with the latter’s face uncovered in the bunch, there’s also another shot of the baby with a heart over his face.

Since Tristan’s son with Maralee is only a few months older than his son with Khloe, there’s a chance he could be the baby with the face uncovered or covered. Marlee has worked to keep her son’s off social media and out of the spotlight too.

Khloe focuses on Tristan as a father for a birthday shoutout

The rest of Khloe’s Instagram post had pictures of him with his mother and children, mostly True. In fact, a video of Tristan dancing with True a couple of years ago was the final clip in the post.

“You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles,” she wrote as part of her caption.

The Kardashians star also shared her birthday wish for Tristan, which involved change and transformation. She also referred to him as “baby daddy” to end her message. Commenting on the Instagram post has been disabled, likely because Khloe doesn’t want to hear from the haters.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.