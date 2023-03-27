Kim Kardashian stuns in bikinis for hot car show off

Bikini kween!

It might be raining in Calabasas, but Kim Kardashian is ready to soak up some summer sun.

On Monday, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a seven-slide carousel capturing some of her hottest beach-ready swimwear looks.

One shot showed the reality star posing with a vintage sports car in what looked like an empty garage.

Kim wore a long-sleeved, chocolate brown bandeau style bikini top and matching high-cut bottoms from her own SKIMS shapewear line.

She accessorized the look with heeled sandals and dark brown wraparound shades while her long, straight, platinum blonde dyed hair hung loose down her back.

In another snap, the reality star sat astride a futuristic-looking chrome motorcycle in a bright electric blue bikini, her long hair fanned out behind her.

Kim captioned her post with a simple cartoon “boom” emoji.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS debuts new swimwear

The long-sleeved brown suit that Kim wore in the pics is part of SKIMS’ newly relaunched swimwear collection.

The brand – which Kim co-founded back in 2019 – dropped its first line of swimsuits in March of last year.

They proved wildly popular, with many styles quickly selling out and more than 500,000 shoppers signing on to a customer waitlist.

Last month, the brand released three new swim collections: Knit Beachwear, Metallic Swim, and The SKIMS Bikini, which comes in glitter, sequin, and velvet variations.

Kim herself introduced the new styles on Instagram last month, posing in a variety of SKIMS swimwear looks for the campaign.

The campaign, shot by filmmaker Harmony Korine, featured models with faux alien heads to compliment the futuristic vibe.

Kim Kardashian reveals her workout secrets

What is the shapewear mogul’s secret to staying bikini-ready?

Back in 2018, Kim opened up about her workout regimen in an interview with E! News, telling the outlet that she puts in an hour and a half at the gym “every single day.”

“I don’t do a lot of cardio,” the reality star said, adding that she focuses mostly on lifting “heavyweights.”

Kim also revealed that she had recently changed up her diet, cutting out sugary sweets.

“I used to just eat anything and everything, and I loved it,” the reality star said before adding that nowadays, “I don’t really eat sugar the way that I used to.”

But when she’s feeling indulgent, The Kardashians star said, her “go-to” treat is ice cream: “I love Häagen-Dazs.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.