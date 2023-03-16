The Kardashians fans troll Khloe over ‘cringe’ love quotes

Kringe alert!

Social media users are calling out Khloe Kardashian’s “cringe” posting habits after the reality star shared a series of mysterious quotes on social media.

Earlier this week, the Good American co-founder penned a fawning birthday tribute to her baby daddy, NBA basketball player, and notorious cheater Tristan Thompson.

But after drawing criticism – one commenter labeled her the “doormat of the decade” – Khloe seemed to change her tune, again taking to the platform to share a cryptic quote about people who don’t “deserve” her.

On Wednesday night, she followed that up with the puzzling statement: “My kindness has no motive. I’m kind, because I’m kind. I’m already blessed.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Less than an hour later, Khloe added yet another slide to her Instagram Story, one that seemed to push back against rumors that she and Tristan had reconciled.

In a simple white text on a black background, the quote read: “Being single and posting love quotes to confuse people is another level of fun.”

Khloe Kardashian shares love quotes to her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian called out over ‘cringe’ Instagram posts

Social media users weren’t quite buying The Kardashians star’s claims.

On a Reddit fan forum for Kardashian-Jenner cynics, critics derided the Instagram posts as petty and childish.

One person described the star’s recent social media activity as “beyond cringe.”

“Khloe, you’re a mother of 2 in your what, 40s?” the commenter wrote before adding, “This isn’t cute.”

Pic credit: u/goddessvibez/Reddit

“This is something my 15-year-old self would post,” agreed another.

Pic credit: u/goddessvibez/Reddit

“I rolled my eyes back so far they are stuck in the back of my skull,” a third commenter wrote.

Pic credit: u/goddessvibez/Reddit

But others were simply tired of Khloe and Tristan’s drama.

“Nobody cares anymore,” as one Reddit user put it.

Pic credit: u/goddessvibez/Reddit

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

Khloe and the NBA basketball player have a long, complicated history.

The pair first got together back in 2016 and have been romantically linked on and off ever since. Their first child together, 4-year-old daughter True, was born in 2018.

Then, in December of 2021 – shortly after the couple had hired a surrogate to carry their second child – news broke that Tristan had cheated yet again with fitness model Maralee Nichols, and the pair called it quits once again.

But reconciliation rumors have been circling for months.

In January, after Tristan’s mom, Andrea Thompson, suddenly passed away, Khloe – along with momager Kris Jenner and older sister Kim Kardashian – flew to his native Toronto to attend the funeral, causing fans to speculate that they could be back together.

Khloe has continued to deny the rumors, albeit unconvincingly.

Just this past weekend, the exes were spotted partying together to celebrate her bestie Malika Haqq’s 40th birthday.

Although they arrived in separate cars, the pair’s coordinated outfits – Tristan’s sparkling silver Nike sneakers perfectly matched Khloe’s dress – seemed like a surefire sign.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.