Maralee Nichols is gorgeous in her metallic dress for a special night out. Pic credit: @maraleenichols/Instagram

Maralee Nichols took some much-needed time away from her busy schedule and her duty as a new mom as she enjoyed a nice night out for what seemed to be a rather special occasion.

In her most recent share, the fitness model uploaded a beautiful picture of herself as she posed in a metallic, thigh-skimming dress.

Maralee hinted at the fact that it was her birthday month as she happily announced that it was Sagittarius season.

The young star was captured outside in her show-stopping ensemble as she posed in front of a wall of tall glass doors.

On the other side of the doors featured a luxurious black car and some holiday-themed decor scattered among the lofty space in the background.

Luckily for fans, Maralee was kind enough to gift them with breathtaking views as she took to her Instagram with the picturesque shots.

Maralee Nichols enjoys Sagittarius season in her body-hugging dress

Maralee celebrated the start of Sagittarius season by sizzling in a metallic dress.

The shimmery ensemble looked stunning on the model as it hugged her body perfectly, highlighting her hourglass figure.

As she stood with her hand on her hip, the purple lights from above beamed down on the dress which gave it an iridescent-looking glow.

Maralee paired the cut-out dress with some silver open-toed heels, which offered her a bit more height. She then added a black, gem-embellished clutch along with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Her lovely brown hair was worn pin-straight for the special occasion, while the long locks flowed alongside her body as they fell to her waist.

As expected, her makeup perfectly matched the rest of the fit as she went with a bold, glitzy look. She added a shimmery eyeshadow across her lid and paired it with a glossy and shiny nude lip.

Maralee Nichols shares some workout inspiration as she promotes Bombshell Sportswear

Maralee is certainly no stranger when it comes to making a presence at the gym, as she’s constantly sharing her hard-hitting workouts and further gains.

In another post, Maralee was spotted at the gym once again as she promoted one of her favorite athletic brands called Bombshell Sportswear.

The model posed up against the gym equipment as she geared up in a full Bombshell ensemble.

As she prepared for an intense session, she expressed her admiration and her reasoning behind supporting the clothing company.

She captioned the post, “Leg day 💪🏽 Love this set from @bombshellsportswear all their workout clothes are so cute & comfortable 💜 #bombshellsportswear #teambombshell.”

Bombshell Sportswear has a huge selection of women’s active apparel, which is where fans will find one-of-a-kind sports bras, tank tops, high-waist leggings, hoodies, bodysuits, pullovers, and much more.

Fans can now purchase any of these high-quality products exclusively online through the Bombshell Sportswear website.