Kris Jenner shows support for Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson at final Lakers game of playoffs

Over the past several weeks, members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew have been showing up to Los Angeles Lakers games with other high-profile celebrities.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Kim Kardashian at the Lakers game a week ago, as she sat courtside to show support for Tristan Thompson, her sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex.

That appearance brought some backlash Kim’s way, as many critics blasted her online for showing support and even speculated it meant that Tristan and Khloe were back together, despite his previous cheating on her.

Kim and Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, was also there for that game and sat with Kim. However, she returned more recently sans Kim to cheer for the father of Khloe’s two kids.

The Kardashians star was sighted in the crowd, among other celebs, including Fast X movie star Vin Diesel, actor Edward Norton, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, and even LeBron James’ former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Her appearance arrived just ahead of the premiere of the third season of their Hulu reality TV show, as rumors swirl about what will be shown during the episodes.

Kris Jenner sits courtside at the Lakers game to support Tristan Thompson

The Lakers played in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals this past Monday, trying to avoid a sweep at the hands of the talented Denver Nuggets.

With the game at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, the fans and star power were out in full force, with most of the crowd trying to cheer the home team onto a much-needed win.

Based on TMZ’s report, Jenner attended the game with boyfriend Corey Gamble, as the couple sat courtside to see Thompson in action.

Luckily for them, Thompson played much more than he previously had after signing with the Lakers for the playoffs. After playing about a minute in the first three games of the series, Thompson logged 10 minutes in Game 4.

The journeyman center ended up with four points and one rebound as his contribution to the Lakers’ efforts to stave off elimination.

The Lakers also got a heroic effort from NBA superstar LeBron James, who nearly had an epic triple-double with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to power them to a Game 4 win, as the Denver Nuggets punched their tickets to the NBA Finals with a 113-111 win, sweeping the Lakers.

Tristan partied with Corey Gamble after first joining the Lakers

While it doesn’t seem that Thompson and Khloe have reunited for romantic purposes, it still appears that everything is OK between the Kardashian-Jenners and the NBA big man.

Paparazzi previously spotted Thompson and Gamble as they left Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood following a crucial Lakers victory in mid-April.

The two walked out of the club together around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12. That was to celebrate the Lakers defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the NBA’s new Play-In Game format to give several teams a chance to win their way to the playoffs.

Per reports, Gamble and Thompson got into a chauffeur-driven Mayback to leave the club, with paparazzi unsuccessful in getting any words from either of them before they got inside the vehicle. At the time of that sighting, there were rumors he might be back with Khloe again.

Thompson, a former NBA Champion, officially unretired to sign with the Lakers on April 9, just in time for their playoff run. He previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, and Chicago Bulls.

As of this report, it’s unknown if the 32-year-old power forward and center will continue playing for the Lakers or was merely added to boost the team’s roster during the postseason.

He and Khloe share two children: True, 4, whom she gave birth to in April 2018, and son Tatum Robert Thompson, born last year via surrogate. Jenner was among those posting to wish True a happy birthday last month with a carousel of photos and a sweet message in her caption.

The Jenners and Kardashians are highly interested in ensuring the father of Khloe’s kids is still considered part of their family, and with him part of the Los Angeles team, it made sense that they’d be at the games.

Based on all that family support- Kendall and Bad Bunny also sat courtside for a Lakers home matchup; it appears everything is going smoothly now for Thompson and the Kardashian-Jenners!

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25 on Hulu.