Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunited four years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

It’s been quite a while since Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were seen together publicly, but the former friends seemingly reunited and were on good terms this past weekend.

Woods, 25, donned a colorful dress with a design incorporating blue, purple, red, and orange. She also rocked a giant gold “Amore” choker necklace with several rings and gold earrings.

In a selfie shared on her Instagram, Woods held her yellow phone in one hand to capture the shot. In her other hand, she carried a large blue snakeskin bag by Hermes featuring gold hardware.

She reportedly joined Kylie, 25, for a sushi dinner this past Saturday in Los Angeles, which made for the first time the duo had been spotted hanging out together in four years.

Kylie had previously stopped associating with her friend after a cheating scandal involving Kylie’s half-sister Khloe Kardashian and her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

With Woods sharing the photo with her 12.4 million followers on the Gram, it brought over 330,000 Likes and nearly 2,000 comments as of this writing.

Fans react to Jordyn Woods’ reunion with Kylie Jenner

More than a few of Woods’ fans and followers seemed not pleased to see the news headlines about her reunion with Kylie. A few posted warning comments urging Woods to stay away from the Kardashians and Jenners completely.

“They already got pics with Kylie walking in front of you.. YOU’RE THE LIGHT… don’t go back please,” one commenter said.

“Don’t play the background to Kylie again. You’re IT girl and you ain’t playing tag,” another commenter said.

“Kylie and Jordynn era is back,” one commenter said in support of the former friends’ reunion.

Another commenter told Woods it was a “smart move” to wear a dress from her fashion brand, Woods by Jordyn, for the highly-publicized reunion with Kylie.

“Shout out to your team for this chess move!” the commenter said with a crying laughing emoji.

“Girl wtf was you doing out with Kylie after we fought vehemently for you,” another individual wrote, getting over 4,600 likes that seemed to agree with that sentiment.

Jordyn and Kylie seem to have moved past the cheating scandal

The cheating scandal mentioned above took place in February 2019. It involved Woods and NBA player Tristan Thompson, who is the father of two children with Kylie’s half-sister Khloe.

Per US Weekly, a headline-rocking scandal involved Thompson and Woods “making out” at a party. It ultimately led to Khloe breaking things off with Thompson.

Khloe and Thompson only had one child at the time of the scandal, as they’d welcomed True Thompson in March 2018.

Initially, Thompson denied cheating, calling the rumors and reports “fake news.” However, Woods admitted to cheating with Thompson during her March 2019 appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss,” she said, adding, “When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”

That ultimately led to Khloe breaking things off with Thompson and calling out Woods for the scandal on social media. It also resulted in Kylie no longer hanging out with Woods after they’d previously spent a lot of time together as friends.

Khloe was in an off-and-on relationship with Thompson from 2016 to 2021, but more cheating allegations led to another of their breakups. As of this writing, they’re no longer together. However, they welcomed their second child, Tatum Thompson, via surrogate in July 2022.

About a year after the Thompson cheating scandal, Woods began dating NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, and they’ve been together for three years now.

A famous proverb says that “time heals all wounds.” Based on the recent sighting of Kylie and Woods hanging out, they’ve seemingly put all the past drama behind them, possibly for the sake of rebuilding their friendship.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.