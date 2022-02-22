Jordyn Woods rocks lingerie trend at dinner with Karl-Anthony Towns, twin in matching fur

Jordyn Woods posted photos of her and Karl-Anthony Towns in matching fur jackets. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Influencer Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to show off her weekend with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jordyn Woods, a well-known influencer and socialite most recognized for her drama with the Jenner/Kardashian family, shared a video recap of her celebratory weekend alongside her pro-basketball beau, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jordyn posted a video montage full of dinner, basketball, and matching fur coats

The video first showed Jordyn in a black, lingerie-type bodysuit with a black blazer over top. She also paired the look with matching silver necklaces and ripped light-wash jeans. It then cut to her at dinner, after showing off a full cooler of wine, while she smiled sitting down next to Karl-Anthony. After a full “outfit reveal” clip, the video then switched gears and showed her shooting a Tiffany blue basketball into a hoop.

The montage then continued with courtside clips of Karl-Anthony, who currently plays in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Saturday, he broke the winning record and took home the trophy for the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest.

The end of the video switched to Jordyn wearing a long, tan fur jacket, with a short snippet of Karl-Anthony in a matching one right next to her.

Woods captioned the video, “A good weeeekend” with a basketball, star, plane, and heart emoji.

The video is set to the song About You by the artist Blxst.

Jordyn posted a separate series of her and Karl-Anthony in matching coats

Right before she posted the video to her Instagram feed, the socialite posted a series of photos of her and her boyfriend cuddled up in the oversized fur jackets. Jordyn accessorized the statement piece with a New York Yankees baseball cap and chunky tan boots.

The fur jackets were from DLNYC, also known as Daniel’s Leather — an independent coat store located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. After Jordyn tagged the company’s Instagram page in her post, DLNYC reposted the same set of photos of Jordyn and Karl-Anthony wearing their products.

In the company’s caption, they wrote, “As usual you can see Daniels Leather is winning All-Star Super Bowl every year. I am very happy to add @jordynwoods @karltowns to the Daniel’s Leather family.”

Karl-Anthony Towns wore the fur coat for NBA All-Star press

Karl-Anthony’s team, the Timberwolves, took to Instagram to show off their player at the All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday. They posted photos and slow-motion videos of Karl-Anthony entering from behind a black curtain and walking in front of a backdrop containing screens of the NBA logo. Karl-Anthony was seen here in the same fur jacket that he was wearing out and about with his girlfriend, Jordyn.

At the All-Star competition on Saturday, Karl-Anthony took home the trophy and broke the 3-Point Contest record with a final score of 29. He beat out his competitors Trae Young and Luke Kennard in the final round, even with previous 3-point legends watching from the sidelines.

And thanks to his proud girlfriend and her video montage, Karl-Anthony even showed fans that he knew how to celebrate a victory in style.