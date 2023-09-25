Tom Sandoval confirms he’s single, compares dating to a ‘job interview’

Controversial Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval opened up about his current relationship status and his views on the dating game.

The former bartender ruffled more than a few feathers in Season 10 of the hit Bravo show when it was revealed he had been in a months-long affair with his co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

The bombshell scandal — later named Scandoval — shocked Pump Rules viewers and cast members alike. At the time, Sandoval was still in a relationship with his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix.

Not surprisingly, news of the affair ended Sandoval and Madix’s relationship, and the 40-year-old has continued to receive more than a little backlash.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Sandoval’s relations with Leviss have seemingly ended since the former beauty queen blocked Sandoval on social media.

In a recent interview, Sandoval opened up about his current relationship status and gave his opinion on the trials of staying relevant in the dating game.

While in Las Vegas for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Sandoval spoke with Extra and revealed he’s currently flying solo.

“I am single, yes,” he confirmed to the outlet.

In addition, Sandoval noted that his dating experience after nearly 10 years out of the game has been “awkward.”

“It’s just weird,” he shared. “It feels like a job interview. I don’t usually like to go on dates unless I know them already.”

He elaborated that instead of taking someone out on a date he would rather get to know them first. From “how they act when they get drunk” to the people they call friends, Sandoval isn’t particularly interested in dating until they check those boxes.

Sandoval talks ‘co-existing’ with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix

Further into the interview, Sandoval was asked how he was handling the living situation with Madix.

Despite their split, the two continue to live under the same roof. And although they’ve seemingly got no choice but to make it work for the time being, Sandoval admits it comes with its own set of challenges.

“We are super chummy,” he joked.

“We have mutual friends,” he further explained. “[We’re] on the same show together, so we have to co-exist, you know?”

He noted that the former couple will continue to handle their situation “the best we can.”

For her part, Madix is moving up and on to other projects. She’s currently staring alongside other celebrities on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.