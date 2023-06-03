Nick Cannon offers update on Jamie Foxx following Beat Shazam premiere

Comedian, actor, and TV host Nick Cannon is helping out his friend, Jamie Foxx, who has been recovering from a mysterious health condition.

Foxx was hospitalized in April while filming for an upcoming Netflix movie, Back In Action, leading to concern for the actor’s health.

In the ensuing weeks, rumors arrived via unsubstantiated sources claiming to have details about Foxx’s inner circle or progress, but none of them have been confirmed.

However, Foxx’s daughter eventually broke the silence about her dad via an Instagram Story, refuting circulating reports and speculation that the actor’s inner circle was “preparing for the worst.”

As Foxx continues recovering at a Chicago facility specializing in conditions including strokes, Cannon is temporarily hosting Foxx’s popular game show, Beat Shazam.

He recently commented on what he knows of Foxx’s situation and when the actor will give fans more of an update.

Nick Cannon shares what he knows of Jamie Foxx’s situation

With Foxx hospitalized in April and still recovering as of June, the musical game show Beat Shazam premiered with a new host and DJ. Cannon hosts with Kelly Osbourne taking over for Foxx’s daughter Corinne in the DJ role.

Cannon, who also created MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and hosted America’s Got Talent, spoke about how Foxx has been dealing with his health situation.

“One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private,” Cannon said.

Foxx has only posted on his Instagram once since his hospitalization. In an all-text post, he thanked everyone for their love and support as he continued his recovery.

However, the actor has not appeared in any photos or videos since his hospitalization, and his family has kept things private. Corinne’s refuting of the speculative headlines is the only update since her initial news about her dad.

Cannon says Foxx will eventually update fans

During his talk with Extra TV, Cannon also said he’s “in the same boat” as everyone else regarding what he knows about Foxx’s health situation, recovery, and progress.

“I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world [about his health scare] the way that only he can,” Cannon shared.

While on the Valuetainment podcast several weeks ago, boxing legend Mike Tyson said he heard about Foxx “not feeling well” and “They said a stroke,” but Tyson also added, “I have no idea what happened to him.”

A stroke has never been confirmed as Foxx’s “medical complication” that he had back in April. However, the Chicago facility he is currently at specializes in treating strokes, among other conditions.

Along with that, actor Michael Jai White brought up what he’d heard about Foxx having cholesterol problems but also mentioned he wasn’t sure if this was true as it came from friends they had in common.

As Foxx continues his road to recovery, Beat Shazam is moving forth with Cannon temporarily hosting. The FOX game show’s sixth season premiered on May 23 and reportedly had 1.15 million viewers.

Beat Shazam airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on FOX.