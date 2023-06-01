Michael Jai White says he’s ‘heard something’ about Jamie Foxx ‘having problems’ with his health

With Jamie Foxx hospitalized in April and still recovering as June arrives, many people continue to wonder about the actor’s condition.

Various sources have shared what they know about the actor’s situation, while Foxx remains out of the public eye.

The Oscar winner hasn’t been seen since April, when he was hospitalized after a health scare in Atlanta, Georgia, while filming an upcoming movie, Back In Action.

Foxx has appeared in many projects, ranging from the sketch comedy show In Living Color on Fox to critically-acclaimed films such as Django Unchained and Ray.

With that, he’s become acquainted with many people throughout Hollywood and worldwide, forming friendships and solid working relationships. As one might expect, other actors share the same friends as Foxx.

Recently, actor and martial artist Michael Jai White, who appeared in 1997’s Spawn and other roles, shared what he knew of Foxx’s health condition.

During a recent interview, Vlad TV mentioned to Michael Jai White that based on news that’s been “coming out,” it seemed Jamie Foxx had a stroke, and those can be quite “serious.”

Vlad TV’s interviewer said his grandmother had a stroke and never fully recovered, becoming bedridden for the rest of her life. The interviewer mentioned that “something blocks the flow of blood into your brain” and “a lot of damage can get done in the process.”

He also said there’d been no video shown of Foxx since the health scare and hospitalization, which seems to suggest “he’s not OK yet,” and Jai White agreed with that notion.

“I’ve heard something about him having problems in the past with cholesterol,” the actor shared with Vlad TV, adding, “I don’t know if that’s just a rumor, but it came through some friends in common.”

Jai White said he’s held back on saying anything because “the media’s controlling a lot of different things,” and he didn’t want to be “that guy” asking others about Foxx’s condition.

While he didn’t go into further details, a stroke has been brought up before, as boxing legend Mike Tyson mentioned it during a podcast interview.

Foxx’s daughter previously addressed speculation about her dad’s health

As of this writing, there’s still no official confirmation that Foxx suffered a stroke, even though the Chicago rehabilitation facility he’s currently staying at specializes in treating strokes, among other serious health injuries and issues.

Rumors have circulated over the past few months regarding his condition, with one report citing unsubstantiated sources that suggested Foxx’s inner circle was “hoping for the best” but also “preparing for the worst.”

It led to multiple reports with similar headlines, prompting Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, to refute the gossip reports and share that her dad was no longer hospitalized and recuperating.

His recovery and rehabilitation are taking place at the aforementioned Chicago facility, where his daughter has visited him along with friends.

Based on recent reports through an inside source at OK! Magazine, the actor is “taking [his] health scare seriously” following the “wake-up call” he received.

The source also said there’s a long road ahead of the actor for his recovery and that while he will slow down some, he’s eager to keep working.