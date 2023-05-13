Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne gives update, refutes reports family is ‘preparing for the worst’

Jamie Foxx collapsing and being hospitalized last month while filming his upcoming Netflix movie brought plenty of concern about the actor’s health.

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, updated everyone that her father had an undisclosed “medical condition,” resulting in him needing hospitalization and treatment.

Due to Foxx and his family keeping things private about his condition and recovery progress, little was known about the actor’s health status.

Recently, various reports caused rumors to start swirling about Foxx’s inner circle suggesting they might be “preparing for the worst,” even though there was still hope that he was improving.

While that fueled speculation things might be dire, those reports arrived via undisclosed “sources” who made the claims and comments regarding Foxx’s situation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Foxx’s daughter Corinne has reacted and refuted those rumors with a statement she released via social media.

Following the speculation that actor Jamie Foxx had been in the hospital for weeks, his daughter took to her Instagram Story to clear things up with an “update from the family.”

Corinne shared a screenshot from the @rap Instagram account, including a photo of her father and a headline indicating Foxx’s loved ones were “preparing for the worst.”

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote on her IG Story slide, adding, “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Corinne also indicated there’s “an exciting work announcement coming next week too.”

Corinne Foxx gives a health update on Jamie Foxx. Pic credit: @corinnefoxx/Instagram

Concerns had mounted over Foxx’s health due to limited details

The award-winning actor has been out of the public eye since the initial reports of his hospitalization in Georgia during the filming of Back in Action, an upcoming Netflix movie that also stars Cameron Diaz.

Filming continued on the movie, with Diaz on set and production using stunt and body doubles to fill in for Foxx while he recovered. There weren’t many details about Foxx’s health beyond his daughter’s initial update and various reports citing unidentified sources discussing the situation.

He and his daughter were also replaced on Beat Shazam, the popular gameshow that Foxx has hosted since its debut on FOX five years ago, which led to concern over the actor’s well-being. However, friends Martin Lawrence and Kevin Hart shared encouraging updates about the actor’s recovery.

Foxx also took to Instagram earlier this month to share a post with his 16.4 million followers, showing appreciation for everyone who’d sent love and support his way. As of this writing, the IG post has over 820,000 likes and 72,000 comments.

The more recent unsubstantiated reports about Foxx still being hospitalized and his inner circle possibly preparing for the worst raised doubts about the actor’s situation.

His former co-star Nia Long shared a concerning tweet on Friday, seeming distraught over her friend’s condition. However, that may have been due to the rumors circulating earlier this week.

Thankfully, Corinne’s update seems to suggest that her dad is doing just fine on his road to recovery, with some exciting news on the way, potentially regarding another project involving the award-winning actor and his daughter.