Cameron Diaz was spotted in a speed boat while filming her upcoming movie Back in Action with Jamie Foxx, and she looked fabulous dressed in black.

The Hollywood A-lister has returned to her acting element after enjoying life outside the spotlight with her husband, Benji Madden, and daughter Raddix.

This week Cameron showed off her signature smile as she was seen in London in a speed boat filming a scene action scene that had her driving the boat up the Thames.

It was part of a chase sequence that went all over London via land and water. The scenes shut down part of London, including the Towers Bridge being closed off to traffic while filming was going on.

Cameron was a vision as she sported black pants, a matching blazer, and a sheer top underneath because everyone gets dressed up for a big chase, right?

The actress had her long blond locks parted down the middle, and her makeup was minimal, highlighting Cameron’s natural beauty.

There’s no question Cameron looked gorgeous, and it was good to see her back in her element.

Cameron Diaz returns to acting in Back in Action

Following an eight-year hiatus, Cameron came out of her retirement to costar in Back in Action with Jamie. The comedian went to great lengths to get her to be part of the Netflix film.

Jamie pulled out all the stops to get Cameron to sign on to the project. Last summer, Jamie shared a tweet with a conversation involving himself, Cameron, and Tom Brady that ultimately led to Cameron saying yes to the movie.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

It turns out Cameron didn’t need much convincing as the character and title of the flick intrigued her from the get-go, she shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Cameron also opened up about what it was like to be acting again after so much time away.

“I’m both nervous and excited. You know, it’s a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean? Sort of like, I did that for so long. It’s kind of like the process. I kind of just fell back into it. But, it kind of feels a bit different,” Cameron expressed.

Ironically the last film Cameron did before taking an acting break was starring with Jamie in Annie back in 2014.

Cameron Diaz co-founded Avaline wine

Taking a break from acting allowed Cameron to focus on other passion projects. One of those was co-founding and launching the organic wine company Avaline.

According to the website, all Avaline wines are made with “organic grapes, no added sugar, vegan and free of unwanted additives.” The available wines include Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, and Grenache Blanc, just to name a few.

Cameron often promotes the wine on social media, and last holiday season, she tied it together with one of her classic films, The Holiday.

Hollywood starlet Cameron Diaz has been spotted on set again as she films Back in Action with Jamie Foxx. The movie will premiere on Netflix later this year.