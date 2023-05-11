Jamie Foxx’s health remains unclear as rumors suggest inner circle is ‘preparing for the worst’

In mid-April, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized with an unknown “medical complication,” His fans and friends continued to show their love and support as he recovered from the mystery health situation for the past several weeks.

Not many details had arrived regarding the 55-year-old actor’s condition or potential recovery other than comments from his friends here or there and reports citing various “sources.”

Monsters and Critics reported last week that Foxx’s friend Kevin Hart appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast, indicating he’d “heard things” about the actor’s condition and understood why the family was keeping things private.

Hart also said to his knowledge that there was “a lot of progression and a world of better” with the actor’s health situation.

Before that, actor and comedian Martin Lawrence also gave a positive update, telling Extra he heard Foxx was “doing better.”

However, sources from a new report suggest that despite Foxx’s inner circle and family hoping for the best, they are also preparing “for the worst” with his health situation.

Foxx’s hospitalization and health status remain unclear, fueling rumors

Driving the rumors that Foxx’s health may be declining is a report which cites a source speaking about the actor’s lengthy hospitalization.

“Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK,” the source said, per Radar Online.

The actor has been hospitalized since April 12 after collapsing on the set of a movie he was filming scenes.

Based on the report, Foxx’s inner circle is still hoping for the best but also preparing “for the worst” as the actor remains hospitalized and out of the public eye.

As previously reported, Foxx collapsed in Atlanta while filming the upcoming film, Back in Action, which co-stars Cameron Diaz. Radar Online indicated, per sources, that the crew was told Foxx would be two hours later due to being sick. However, eventually filming was suspended.

Foxx’s daughter, Corrine, later shared an update about her dad’s health via social media, revealing he’d “experienced a medical complication” resulting in his hospitalization and treatment.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the statement said.

Corrine posted to her official Instagram account earlier this week, sharing a paid partnership video ad involving her and her dad as they promoted the Intel Evo laptop.

During Foxx’s hospitalization, his upcoming movie Back in Action continued filming with stunt and body doubles filling in for the Oscar winner. Diaz was also reportedly among those on set to finish filming.

Radar suggested that another source said Foxx was initially “touch and go for days” and even needed to be revived after his collapse, calling him “lucky to be alive.”

However, more recent reports have seemed positive about Foxx’s situation.

Last week, a source told People that “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now” and that doctors were performing more tests on the actor to determine if he’s ready to leave the hospital. The report also mentions that Jamie was advised to “keep his stress level down” once he leaves.

Foxx seemed to break his silence amid ongoing health concerns

Last week, a message arrived via Foxx’s official Instagram account in which he expressed gratitude for everyone’s love and support during his recovery.

“Appreciate all the love!! Feeling blessed,” the message said on an all-black background with emojis for praying hands, a heart, and a fox.

The Instagram post received over 770,000 likes and 67,000 comments expressing more love and support for the actor’s recovery and return to the public eye.

However, the source of the message above has also been questioned by some social media users, who wonder if it was shared by Foxx himself or someone from his inner circle posting for the actor.

As Monsters and Critics reported last week, Foxx and his daughter Corrine were replaced on Beat Shazam on Fox, with Nick Cannon set to host and Kelly Osborn to perform as the DJ. These replacements may be temporary for the Fox game show but raised further speculation about Foxx’s health situation.

“Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” a statement read regarding the announcement.