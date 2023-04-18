Jamie Foxx still hospitalized and undergoing tests following medical complications

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Georgia for nearly a week with a mysterious illness.

The Hollywood legend, who had has been in Atlanta, Georgia, filming the Netflix movie, Back in Action opposite Cameron Diaz suffered a “medical complication,” according to a statement from his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

She wrote that her father was “already on his way to recovery” after a quick response to his unspecified medical complication.

Corinne concluded the Instagram post by thanking his fans for their prayers and requested privacy in the statement signed by the Foxx family.

CNN reported that the actor’s medical incident did not happen on set, and he was not transported by emergency vehicle to the hospital.

It is unclear if the Academy Award winner has unfinished scenes in the upcoming Netflix flick, which is expected to wrap up production this week.

Jamie has two daughters; 29-year-old Corrine, who is a model and actress, and a younger daughter Annalise Bishop, who is 14 years old.

Jamie Foxx gets love amid his recovery

The beloved actor has gotten a lot of support following the news of his unspecified medical condition.

Kerry Washington shared a throwback photo of herself with Jamie.

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾,” she added in the caption.

Kerry has portrayed Jamie’s wife in the movies Ray in 2004 and in Django Unchained in 2012.

Garcelle Beauvais, who starred alongside the actor in the 1996 sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show, also shared an appreciation post.

“This an appreciation post for my friend @iamjamiefoxx 🖤J I love you so much !!! I want & need you to get better soon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you light love and prayers,” she added in the Instagram caption.

Fellow actor and comedian Martin Lawrence shared an Instagram post sending Jamie his prayers.

“My family and I are lifting you up in prayer. Much love and many blessings my brotha 🙏🏾 @iamjamiefoxx,” he wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

Jamie Foxx paid tribute to his late sister for Global Down Syndrome Day

In 2020, Jamie announced that his beloved 36-year-old sister DeOndra Dixon died.

She had Down Syndrome, and the actor partnered with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation to create The DeOndra Dixon Fund in honor of his beloved late sister.

The Django Unchained actor often pays tribute to his sister, who he frequently was seen out with at events.

In the most recent World Down syndrome day post, Jamie shared several throwback photos of the pair and paid tribute to her memory.

“Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs. I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright. I love u forever world Down syndrome day… @globaldownsyndrome 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

DeOndra Dixon was a Special Olympics athlete and accomplished dancer. Jamie once credited his sister for teaching him how to live due to her positive mindset.