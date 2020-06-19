Jamie Foxx muscles up to match Mike Tyson’s weight in new movie

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx stars as Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic of the boxer, and he is doing his best to match the physique of the former heavyweight champion.

This movie has been in development for years now. In 2014, when Tyson confirmed Foxx would assume the role, the boxer explained they’d use CGI to help Foxx portray the heavyweight over various stages of his career.

However, Foxx doesn’t want to rely on computer effects, and he’s been putting in the work to get himself a physique as close to Iron Mike as possible.

In terms of height, the two aren’t too far off each other. Foxx is just an inch or two shorter than the boxer at 5 foot 9.

However, in terms of weight, the actor typically comes in well under 200 lbs. Tyson was about 210-220 at his peak, but it sounds like Foxx has already been working on gaining that weight.

Jamie Foxx and Mike Tyson are similar height, but the weight needs work

In a recent chat with filmmaker Mark Birnbaum over Instagram Live, the star of 2004’s Ray spoke about his tough daily regimen, including doing 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups.

He said, “what I’m doing right now is changing the body.”

With a bit self-deprecating humor, Foxx admitted he was concentrating on the top half of his body because his leg muscles would be to difficult to change.

“I ain’t got no legs,” he explained. I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we’re gonna have to get some prosthetics for that.”

He continued by saying he was aiming to be at 216 lbs at the start filming when he represents a younger Mike Tyson, and then he hopes to “balloon” up to about 225-230 lbs, which on camera, will look like about 250 pounds.

Foxx also guaranteed that when he’s finished, there will be people coming up to him in the street asking him for an autograph because they think he’s Mike Tyson.

Jamie Foxx guarantees he’ll look exactly like Mike Tyson

In the interview, Foxx stressed that as of now, he was focusing on getting his body as close to Tyson’s as possible, and once he’d done that, he’d work on getting Tyson’s mannerisms and emotions correct.

View this post on Instagram The greatest of our generation for the hour Jamie Foxx A post shared by Mark Birnbaum (@markbirnbaum) on Jun 17, 2020 at 4:30pm PDT

A possible release date for the movie has not yet been announced.

Jamie Foxx hit the headlines at the end of last month after he came out in defense of Jimmy Fallon after the talk show host previously dressed up in blackface to portray Chris Rock.

He urged fans to “let this one go” as “we got bigger fish to fry.”

