Actress Kerry Washington was a vision as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

The annual awards show is held by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and acknowledges contributions and outstanding performances in several categories, including television, music, and film.

The Scandal actress was one of many notable faces to grace the red carpet, and she looked like a goddess as she made her way into the event.

Washington has been active in Hollywood for over two decades and has built a solid reputation as one of Hollywood’s A-listers.

One of Washington’s breakout roles included the character Chenille in 2001’s Save The Last Dance alongside fellow actress Julia Stiles.

Following her breakout, Washington has continued to build on her impressive resume with roles in blockbuster films like Ray with Jamie Foxx in 2004, The Last King of Scotland with Forest Whitaker in 2006, and Django Unchained in 2012.

With such a lengthy list of accomplishments, it was no surprise that Washington would receive an invite to this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

Kerry Washington dazzled in an elegant black dress for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Stepping onto the red carpet, Washington stole the spotlight in her stunning black gown for the event.

The Fendi couture number was perfectly fitted to Washington’s fit frame and featured a low, strapless dress with peeks of a glittering bralette visible near the top. Thin straps made their way around Washington’s shoulders.

The dress was adorned with a thick piece of gold hardware that acted as a clasp where the gown’s fabric gathered at Washington’s waist.

Kerry Washington is sizzling in Fendi couture on the red carpet for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

A specific fold in the material doubled as a thigh-high slit, allowing Washington’s strappy black sandals to have a moment of their own.

Washington went with minimal accessories for her look and opted for just a set of dramatic earrings.

Her makeup was elegant and kept to a minimum, with neutral colors, a subtle blush, and a perfect nude lipstick added to her plump lips.

To complete her look, Washington’s hair was sleeked back behind her ears with a side part as the remainder of her straight locks fell down her back.

Kerry Washington finds Pilates and yoga help to keep her fit

In addition to her work as an actress, Washington also works hard to stay healthy. And one of her regular fitness routines includes a serious sweat session of Pilates and yoga.

Washington’s various roles have required that she stay in top form, and the mindful and intentional movements of Pilates and yoga seem to be two of her preferred workout methods.

In an Instagram post to her account in August 2022, Washington shared a video of herself performing various yoga moves on a blue mat while on a balcony that offered a stunning view.

Making her way through the various movements, it was clear that Washington’s movements required her complete focus and effort.

She captioned the post thanking Pilates trainer Erika Bloom for the routine.

“TECHNIQUE 👌🏾 ✨ 🧘🏾‍♀️courtesy of @erikabloompilates,” she shared with her 7 million followers.