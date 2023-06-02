Wild ‘N Out’s Jacky Oh leaves behind 3 young children with longtime partner DC Youngfly

Jacky Oh, a former star of MTV’s improv show Wild ‘N Out, passed away on Wednesday at 32, following a trip to Miami, Florida.

Based on reports citing a since-deleted social media post, the TV personality and model traveled to Miami for a “mommy makeover” by Dr. Zachary Okhah.

As of this writing, the official cause of death has yet to be released for Jacky Oh.

Jacky Oh, real name Jacklyn Smith, was also the longtime partner of current Wild ‘N Out star DC Young Fly.

The late Jacky Oh leaves behind her longtime partner and their three young children, whom she has previously posted about on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her final Instagram post was also a sweet video showing her children fast asleep, referring to them sleeping peacefully as her “happiness” with a voiceover from Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness.

Who is Jacky Oh’s partner DC Young Fly?

DC Young Fly, real name John Whitfield, was born May 2, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia. Based on various reports, he achieved popularity for his “roasting sessions” on social media platforms Vine and Instagram.

He debuted on the Nick Cannon-created improv comedy and rap battle show Wild ‘N Out in 2015, which rose to popularity on MTV. The show currently airs on VH1 with DC among its stars, appearing in 80 episodes.

Reports indicate that DC and Jacky Oh met while on the show’s set, where Jacky was one of the Wild ‘N Out girls. She had no longer been part of the show in recent years, instead focusing on her J Nova Collection of ultra glossy lip gloss.

DC Young Fly also has an Instagram following of 12.3 million. In his bio, he lists himself as a TRL host, entertainer, comedian, actor, singer, and producer.

While he didn’t share photos or videos of himself with his kids and Jacky Oh often, he uploaded a post in January celebrating their family with a picture of everyone posing together.

The Wild ‘N Out star also had a pinned post on his official Instagram promoting an ongoing tour for 2023. Most recently, the tour had a stop in Missouri on May 28.

Upcoming shows were scheduled for June 3 in San Diego, California, June 4 in Oakland, and June 10 in Baltimore, Maryland. The listing shows DC Young Fly’s tour had many more upcoming dates, with the final date being December 3 in Sugarland, Texas.

DC Young Fly also has a popular YouTube channel with 1.02 million subscribers. He first started uploading content on the channel in 2014. Two years ago, he collaborated with hip-hop artist Curren$y for a song and music video for Feng Shui.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s achieved a net worth of $2 million during his career.

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly had three children together

While Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly never married, they were rumored to have been together since 2015. They had two daughters, Nova and Nala, and a son Prince.

Nova was reportedly born on October 30, 2016, and is the eldest of the three children. Her sister, Nala, was born on August 7, 2020, while their baby brother Prince Nehemiah arrived this past January.

This past Mother’s Day, Jacky Oh shared a beautiful photo shoot of herself with her three children and a message about never taking it for granted that she’s a mother.

“I do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite 🥹🤞🏽 God chose me 3X 🙏I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man! Happy Mother’s Day mommys :)” she wrote in the caption.

Before passing, her final Instagram and TikTok post was a sweet video on May 19 showing all three of her children sleeping on a large sofa. A voiceover from Will Smith’s portrayal of Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness is heard over the clip.

“This part of my life. This little part…is called happiness,” Smith’s voice says as the camera shows each sleeping kid.

As of this writing, over 10,000 comments have arrived on her final Instagram post, expressing sorrow for the children and condolences to DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh’s family after her sudden passing this week.