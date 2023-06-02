Wild ‘N Out’s Jacky Oh dead at 32

Actress, model, and comedian Ms. Jacky Oh, known for appearances in MTV’s Wild ‘n Out, has died at age 32.

As of this writing, her cause of death is still unknown, although several reports indicate she had recently received cosmetic surgery.

That has led to early speculation from some individuals about her passing. However, an official cause of death and details surrounding her untimely passing have not been released.

She leaves behind three children and her partner, who was also among her co-stars on the MTV comedy show.

DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, was her longtime partner and had recently been filming episodes of Wild ‘N Out when he learned that Jacky Oh had passed.

The couple had three children together: Nova, Nala, and Prince, whom Jacky Oh had recently posted about on social media.

Jacky Oh’s death follows recent cosmetic surgery

Jacky Oh reportedly passed away on Wednesday in Miami. According to a TMZ report, a since-deleted social media post indicated the 32-year-old TV personality recently underwent a “mommy makeover.”

While Jacky Oh’s cause of death is yet to be revealed, multiple media outlets and websites, including radio station WZAK 93.1, have suggested she may have died during or from the cosmetic surgery she received in Miami, Florida.

On Thursday evening, the Wild ‘N Out Twitter account shared their reaction to the news of Jacky Oh’s death, indicating they were “deeply saddened” by their cast member’s passing.

They called Jacky Oh “a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aAirfRC5Tc — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) June 1, 2023

Jacky Oh met her longtime partner, DC Young Fly, in 2015, when he debuted on MTV’s Wild ’N Out. The show, created by Nick Cannon, currently airs on VH1.

Based on details from TMZ, Jacky wasn’t part of the current version of Wild N’ Out and had launched her own lip gloss line, the J Nova Collection.

Jacky Oh’s last social media post was a sweet video of her kids

As mentioned, Jacky Oh had three children with her partner DC Young Fly, whom she met on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. The youngest of those children was born last year.

On May 19, she shared a video on her TikTok and Instagram accounts (below), where she has over a million followers combined. The video shows all three of her children fast asleep on a large sofa. The clip then features Will Smith’s voice from his character Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness.

“This part of my life. This little part,” Smith’s voice says before continuing, “is called happiness.”

“When u get all ur kids to sleep at once 🥺🥹😍😴 that right there boiiii . Tag a Mom 👇 #happiness 🫶🏼 #peace lol,” Jacky Oh wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post led to over 48,000 likes and currently has over 8,700 comments, with many expressing their sorrow over Jacky Oh’s passing and leaving behind three beautiful children.

Several individuals seemed in disbelief over the sudden news about Jacky Oh, with others saying they were praying for her family at this difficult time.

“My heart it’s aching and I don’t even know you personally. I hope these rumors aren’t real,” one commenter wrote.

“You were Very sweet and gone too soon. You’re energy was always positive. You leave this realm with a lot of love and loved ones,” another individual wrote in the comments for Jacky Oh’s final Instagram post.

