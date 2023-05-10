Nick Cannon claps back at being called a ‘deadbeat’

Whether he’s the father of one kid or 12 kids (yes, we’re counting), there’s one thing Nick Cannon won’t stand to be called, and that’s a deadbeat.

Nick’s 12 children are his twins, Monrow and Moroccan, 12, with Mariah Carey, Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and 7-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 1, and 5-month-old Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, 9-month-old Legendary with Brie Tiesei, the 7-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and 4-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott, who was also the mother of their late baby, Zen.

With so many children and baby mamas around, it would be hard for Nick to spend every day with each of his children, if not impossible.

Due to the sheer number of kids and responsibilities he has, some have labeled Nick a “deadbeat” father to his kids since there’s no way that he can be around for all of them all the time, but Nick says this isn’t the case.

“I’ve been villainized,” he told the LA Times. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title.”

However, Nick maintains that he provides for all of his kids and their mothers to make sure they are taken care of whether he is physically present or not.

Nick Cannon pushes back against ‘deadbeat’ label

The television star revealed that he bought houses for all of his kids and their moms and that they can all always ask him for anything they could need or want.

It may be a costly endeavor, but he can afford his lifestyle of copiously reproducing. He said he has “to generate at least $100 million a year,” and this number doesn’t seem too far off considering his roles hosting on The Mask Singer and Wild’ N Out, not to mention his other roles on Celebrity Prank Wars and Counsel Culture.

Outside of hosting, he also owns sports bars, restaurants, and gyms that provide an additional source of income.

Though he does take care of his kids financially, he did admit that he feels some guilt about the amount of time he spends with them.

Nick Cannon focuses on making good memories with kids to combat the lack of time spent with them

He talks about the time struggle in therapy and tries to be there for his kids as much as he can to create good feelings and memories with them.

“It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you,” he said. “If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate.”

At the end of the day, Nick has enough going on in his life and doesn’t have time to worry about what everyone says about him.

With 12 kids, he certainly has his hands full.