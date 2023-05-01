Mariah Carey celebrates 12th birthday of twins Moroccan and Monroe whom she shares with Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey has delivered a lot of hits, but perhaps her best work has been her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Therefore, when the proud mom took to social media to celebrate the birth of her twins, fans probably weren’t surprised.

But just because the post wasn’t a surprise didn’t mean it was unwelcome.

Mariah, and her ex, Nick Cannon, have been supportive parents of their shared children.

Each parent has sung the praises of their little ones, and Mariah even took Monroe onstage to show her mini-me’s vocal prowess.

For now, Mariah extended public birthday wishes to her twins, sharing the moment with her fans.

Mariah Carey wishes twins Moroccan and Monroe happy birthday

Mariah recently took to Twitter to commemorate a special milestone in her life — the 12th birthday of her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

The talented singer, who shares the twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, celebrated the occasion by sharing a heartfelt picture collage on social media.

In true Mariah style, she slipped in a song reference, highlighting her creativity and artistic spirit.

Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! “Our love is Supernatural!!!” Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/39m5wgESug — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 30, 2023

The singer wrote, “Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! ‘Our love is Supernatural!!!’ Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!! ❤️❤️🎉🎂🎈🎁❤️❤️.”

And, for those who missed the reference, Mariah released a smash hit called Always Be My Baby. The song came out nearly 30 years ago and helped solidify Mariah’s status as an icon.

As for the heartfelt post, it was filled with joy and gratitude, showcasing the love that Mariah has for her family.

By sharing the picture collage on Twitter, Mariah Carey invited her millions of followers to join in celebrating Morrocan and Monroe’s special day.

Additionally, it was clear from the post that Mariah is a talented musician and a devoted mother.

Finally, it was a walk down memory lane for fans who have followed Mariah’s journey for years.

Nick Cannon praises his eldest children, Moroccan and Monroe

Mariah isn’t the only one who praises her kids.

Two weeks ago, Nick Cannon appeared on Howie Mandel’s podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

On the podcast, Nick discussed his many children, focusing on his eldest — his twins with Mariah.

He revealed, “It’s my first time having 12-year-olds, and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations.”

Nick continued, “Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live, and their dad is me.”

Nick also praised his twins’ intelligence, in an interview that’s worth a listen.