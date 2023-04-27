Nick Cannon reacts to being told he ‘fumbled’ his relationship with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon is always down to provide a sound bite about his 12 children and his marriage to Mariah Carey.

The MTV alum has a podcast where he talks about pop culture. As a member of pop culture, Nick occasionally becomes the topic of discussion.

Such was the case this week during the latest episode of The Daily Cannon Show.

Host Nick engaged in a candid conversation about his past marriage to iconic singer Mariah Carey.

The marriage between Nick and Mariah didn’t last but resulted in two beautiful children, twins Monroe and Moroccan.

But the question remained: Was the relationship a fumble on Nick’s part?

Nick Cannon doesn’t think he ‘fumbled’ Mariah Carey relationship

It all started when Nick’s co-host, Courtney Bee Bledsoe, remarked, “I mean, you fumbled Mariah,” following an animated exchange about another relationship involving Nia Long.

Nick took issue with this notion, prompting a lively discussion with his co-host. In addition, Courtney’s comment elicited a reaction of gasps from the room, prompting Nick to question, “Did I?”

In another exchange, Nick sought clarification from his co-host.

Asking for elaboration, Nick wondered, “Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah?”

His co-star responded, “I’m playing, I’m playing!”

However, Courtney did bolster her claim with her definition of a fumble.

She quipped, “I don’t know, I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.”

The exchange showcased Nick’s willingness to engage in open dialogue about his personal life and reflect on his past relationships.

It was also clear that the topic struck a chord and prompted contemplation from the 42-year-old entertainer.

Nick has never been shy about praising Mariah, with whom he shared a lengthy marriage and welcomed two children.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey share 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan

When it comes to parenting their children, neither Nick nor Mariah fumbled.

The two have committed to co-parenting their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, who are now 12 years old.

Last week, Nick gushed about his eldest children, praising their intelligence and communication skills.

Nick appeared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast and discussed life as a dad to two famous kids.

Nick said, “It’s my first time having 12-year-olds, and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations. Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live.”

However, Mariah and Nick have expressed a desire to raise humble kids — definitely a challenge considering their elevated status in the entertainment world.