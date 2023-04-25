Nick Cannon offers Alec Baldwin support following Rust tragedy: ‘He is my man’

Nick Cannon has shown his support for Alec Baldwin following the tragic death of the film cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On October 21, 2021, while filming the movie Rust, Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed by a bullet from a live prop gun discharged by Baldwin that was not adequately checked.

Cannon and Baldwin are co-stars in the upcoming film Hollywood Heist.

The Masked Singer host opened up about being a fan of Oscar nominee and multi-Emmy winner. Cannon said, “He is my man,” and referred to Baldwin as “one of the greats” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The 42-year-old said the Rust shooting was an “unfortunate and tragic situation” and offered Baldwin his prayers.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter was dropped by new attorneys who are still investigating the shooting.

Baldwin also returned to filming the Rust movie from a different location, away from where the shooting tragedy occurred in New Mexico, to Montana’s Yellowstone Film Ranch.

Alec Baldwin returns to movies with Hollywood Heist opposite Nick Cannon

Baldwin stars in the comedy crime flick alongside a star-studded cast that includes Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, Paul Sloan, Til Schweiger, and Tara Reid.

According to Deadline, Hollywood Heist is Mike Hatton’s feature directorial debut and was filmed in Las Vegas and Majorca, Spain, and finished principal photography in Los Angeles last week.

Cannon opened up about how the Rust tragedy affected Baldwin while he filmed the comedy in the ET interview.

“It gave him the opportunity to take his mind off of some very serious stuff that was going on in his mind because when we were making it, he was in the midst of all of that,” Cannon said.

The prolific TV host also revealed that the 30 Rock star is playing a character loosely based on himself, and the movie reveals the inner workings of Hollywood.

Cannon also compared the upcoming movie to Big Lebowski and Pulp Fiction. The 42-year-old, who is an executive producer on the project, explained what the upcoming flick is about.

“My character, who is an agent, is trying to convince one of the greatest actors of all time [played by Baldwin] to be in a film for one of his clients.”

Rust continues production to honor Halyna Hutchins

Rust director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the on-set shooting, released a statement about the movie returning to production.

Souza described the situation as “bittersweet” and expressed his gratitude for being able to continue what Halyna and himself started.

He added that the movie would be “devoted” to honoring the late cinematographer.

Souza thanked the new production team who joined the cast and crew, who largely remained intact following the Rust incident.