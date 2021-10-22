Alec Baldwin fatally shoots cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, injures director with prop gun on movie set

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico that killed a woman in the crew and injured the director.
The woman who died has been identified as Halyna Hutchins – a 42-year-old cinematographer.
The film director, Joel Souza, was injured and transported to the hospital to receive treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
“Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western Rust, October 21, 2021, when a 911 caller reported a shooting on the set,” according to a statement from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department sent to the media.
The 63-year-old actor was questioned about the tragic incident and released.
“Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released, the Sheriff department told Deadline, adding, “No arrests or charges have been filed.”
Detectives are currently investigating how the prop gun discharged and what type of projectile caused the injury. Additionally, it is unclear how many shots were fired.
Photos emerged of Alec Baldwin appearing distraught. Piers Morgan tweeted that they were taken after the accidental shooting on the movie set.
Tributes pour in for Halnya Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer, was reportedly transported to hospital via helicopter but unfortunately died shortly after.
Two days ago, Hutchins shared an Instagram post from the movie set.
In the caption, she wrote: “One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off:)”
Tributes poured in the comment section of the video. Actor Dwayne Johnson wrote: “I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family.”
Several other tributes on social media praised Hutchins as a highly-regarded director of photography.
Director Adam Egypt Mortimer called Halyna a “brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and film.” He also wrote that he was “so infuriated that this could happen on a set.”
According to her IMDB, the late cinematographer has 32 credits and recently worked on the 2020 movie Archenemy.
Actor Brandon Lee died on the set of the movie The Crow in 1993
Brandon Lee, the only son of Bruce Lee, died at age 28 while filming the 1993 movie The Crow after a prop gun was accidentally discharged.
His sister Shannon Lee released a statement from the late actor’s Twitter account, writing:
“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. Broken heart.”
According to Vanity Fair, a fragment of a prop bullet got stuck in the gun, and a blank round propelled the loose object into Lee’s abdomen and spine – fatally killing the actor.