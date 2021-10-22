Alec Baldwin fatally shoots cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, injures director with prop gun on movie set

Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on a movie set that killed Hutchins and injured the director. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico that killed a woman in the crew and injured the director.

The woman who died has been identified as Halyna Hutchins – a 42-year-old cinematographer.

The film director, Joel Souza, was injured and transported to the hospital to receive treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

“Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western Rust, October 21, 2021, when a 911 caller reported a shooting on the set,” according to a statement from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department sent to the media.

The 63-year-old actor was questioned about the tragic incident and released.

“Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released, the Sheriff department told Deadline, adding, “No arrests or charges have been filed.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Detectives are currently investigating how the prop gun discharged and what type of projectile caused the injury. Additionally, it is unclear how many shots were fired.

Photos emerged of Alec Baldwin appearing distraught. Piers Morgan tweeted that they were taken after the accidental shooting on the movie set.

BREAKING: A distraught Alec Baldwin, after he accidentally shot & killed the cinematographer on the set of his new movie, & wounded the writer-director. How on earth could this have happened?

Pics: Jim Weber ⁦@thenewmexican⁩ pic.twitter.com/xrvcheLaCK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2021

Tributes pour in for Halnya Hutchins

Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer, was reportedly transported to hospital via helicopter but unfortunately died shortly after.

Two days ago, Hutchins shared an Instagram post from the movie set.

In the caption, she wrote: “One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off:)”

Tributes poured in the comment section of the video. Actor Dwayne Johnson wrote: “I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family.”

Several other tributes on social media praised Hutchins as a highly-regarded director of photography.

Rest in peace, Halyna Hutchins. pic.twitter.com/XxaHIzrGva — Screen Queens (@screenqueenz) October 22, 2021

I just wanted to share some stills of Halyna Hutchins’ work and take a moment to appreciate how ridiculously difficult it is to become a DOP in the film industry, especially as woman. we’ve lost an incredible artist today pic.twitter.com/xRfjxYGHes — kenny ♡ (@bvckystjames) October 22, 2021

Director Adam Egypt Mortimer called Halyna a “brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and film.” He also wrote that he was “so infuriated that this could happen on a set.”

I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico. I don't have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss. pic.twitter.com/ElAQNMuQvR — 𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗 🕷️🕸️ (@elleschneider) October 22, 2021

According to her IMDB, the late cinematographer has 32 credits and recently worked on the 2020 movie Archenemy.

Actor Brandon Lee died on the set of the movie The Crow in 1993

Brandon Lee’s death at only 28 was so tragic and it’s horrifying that Hollywood didn’t learn from it. pic.twitter.com/vlTbramskZ — BOOlena (@aheavytruth) October 22, 2021

Brandon Lee, the only son of Bruce Lee, died at age 28 while filming the 1993 movie The Crow after a prop gun was accidentally discharged.

His sister Shannon Lee released a statement from the late actor’s Twitter account, writing:

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. Broken heart.”

Pic credit: @brandonblee/Twitter

According to Vanity Fair, a fragment of a prop bullet got stuck in the gun, and a blank round propelled the loose object into Lee’s abdomen and spine – fatally killing the actor.