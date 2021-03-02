Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome sixth child just six months after birth of son Edu

Hilaria has welcomed a sixth child with husband Alec Baldwin six months after she gave birth to son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child.

Hilaria took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of herself and her new baby. The photo also shows the baby’s five older siblings, including seven-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela, five-year-old Rafael Thomas, four-year-old Leonardo Angel Charles, two-year-old Romeo Alejandro David, and Edu, who was born only six months ago.

The newborn lies next to the much bigger infant, Edu. The older kids look into the camera with excitement in their young faces.

The 37-year-old mother of six captioned the photo “7.” She then added a heart emoji and Alec’s name after a camera sign, indicating that Alec took the photo.

Hilaria’s Instagram post offered no further comments or information about the baby, but People reported that sources close to Hilaria and Alec confirmed it is the couple’s sixth child.

Alec Baldwin, who is known for his roles in Beetlejuice, The Boss Baby, and NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL), also shares an adult child, Ireland, 25, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria gave birth to son Edu six months ago

News of a new addition to the Baldwin family comes only six months after Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, her fifth child with Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria welcomed baby Edu in September 2020 after suffering two miscarriages, the first in April 2020. She took to Instagram in April 2019 to share the sad news of her miscarriage.

Fans speculate about the latest addition to the Baldwin family

The fact that Hilaria gave birth to Edu only six months ago sparked speculation on social media about the identity of the new addition to the family.

Some social media users suggested that the latest arrival could be an adopted child or a baby delivered through surrogacy.

But as of this writing, Hilaria and Alec have not commented.

Hilaria Baldwin recently faced a backlash on social media

Hilaria Baldwin recently faced a backlash on social media following allegations that she was “faking” Spanish roots.

Monsters and Critics reported that many social media users accused the 37-year-old yoga instructor of misrepresenting her heritage by “faking” a Spanish accent. They also accused her of pretending to be Spanish despite being born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.

The backlash started after footage emerged on social media platforms, including Twitter, showing Hilaria speaking with a Spanish accent during an interview on TV.

Another video appeared to show Hilaria struggling to recall the English word for cucumber during an appearance on Today show.

Hilaria responded to the backslash in a video she uploaded to her Instagram (see below).

In the video, she denied that she misrepresented her heritage and explained that although she was born in Boston, she spent part of her childhood with her family in Spain.