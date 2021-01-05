Dorit Kemsley can totally relate to the Hilaria Baldwin accent scandal — The RHOBH star weighs in

The Hilaria Baldwin scandal has been the topic of conversation over the past few days, and now Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is giving her two cents.

The accent drama is a position that the reality TV personality knows all too well.

After all, she has an interesting British accent herself despite having been born and lived in the US for most of her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When she first appeared on RHOBH, the Bravo star had to answer questions about her own accent.

Now that Dorit has seen Hilaria’s accent hoopla play out on social media over the past few days, she is showing sympathy for the mom-of-five.

RHOBH star weighs in on Hilaria scandal

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve gotten the blow by blow about all the drama surrounding Hilaria Baldwin.

The 36-year-old has been getting a ton of backlash recently after she was accused by a Twitter user of faking her accent and pretending to be Spanish.

The comment led to a slew of backlash from fans who started to question her heritage.

Hilaria soon responded by uploading a video explaining her background and admitting that she was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Baldwin admitted however that she has ties to Spain, telling her followers that she spent lots of time in the country and that her parents and siblings currently reside in Spain. She also confessed that her give name is Hillary and not Hilaria as most people knew her.

Her explanation didn’t do much to quell the anger of some people who accused her of cultural appropriation.

But now Beverly Hills Housewife Dorit Kemsley is coming to the defense of the famous yoga instructor.

In a recent comment on her Instagram stories, the mom-of-two shared, “I feel bad for what she’s going through in the press at the moment. I don’t think she deserves it.”

She added, “I’ve had so much scrutiny over the way I speak, I’ve learned to ignore all the noise but at first it was really hurtful. I’m sure all of this backlash has been hard on her.”

Dorit wants the trolls to back off

During her comment on social media, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star noted that she does not personally know Hilaria.

But, the 44-year-old Beverly Hills Housewife wants the trolls to back off the brunette beauty.

“I don’t know her but I’ve followed her for years and I hope she’s back on social media soon,” wrote Dorit.

She concluded her post with some wise words for online bullies, “I would love to see less trolling and bullying on social media in 2021. If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all!”

Do you agree with Dorit, or does Hilaria deserve the backlash?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.