Nick Cannon praises cancelation of Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘toxic’ Red Table Talk

Nick Cannon was pleased to learn about the cancelation of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk.

The father of 12 expressed his feelings Thursday on his series, the Daily Cannon Show.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Facebook’s parent company canceled Red Table Talk after making a series of cuts.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, ended the Facebook Watch division due to budgetary cuts. And since Facebook Watch developed Red Table Talk, the show got the axe.

Other series on the chopping block included Sorry For Your Loss and Sacred Lies.

The ex of Mariah Carey has never been one to mince words, and his latest appearance was no exception.

According to Nick, Jada’s Red Table Talk was “toxic.”

Additionally, the Wild N’ Out star blamed the series for the infamous Oscar slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

As he sat with his co-hosts on the Daily Cannon Show, Nick blamed Red Table Talk for the chaos that ensued at last year’s Academy Awards.

As Nick saw it, the slap stemmed from Jada’s revelations involving an entanglement with singer August Alsina.

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the s**t out of Chris Rock,” Nick asserted confidently.

According to Nick, he preferred to mind his own business. Apparently, his feelings extended to other people, too. The comedian expressed dismay over Jada and Will sharing their dirty laundry for others to watch.

Nick explained, “I just want to mind my black, own business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s**t to y’all selves.”

However, Nick’s co-hosts, including his baby mama, Abby de la Rosa, didn’t agree with his assessment.

Abby, who gave birth to three of Nick’s 12 babies, found the show relatable.

She explained, “It feels relatable. They’re trash, too, like the rest of us.”

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk canceled, looking for a new home

In 2018, Jada started Red Talk Table with three generations of women, including her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith.

The series lasted five seasons and had numerous viral moments until the April 2023 cancelation.

According to Deadline, the Mark Zuckerberg-run company has continued a shift toward virtual reality, veering away from television series.

As the company attempts to pivot, it has laid off 20,000 employees, including Mina Lefevre — the former Head of Development and Programming.

Meanwhile, Red Table Talk showrunners still maintain hope that the series will find a new home, according to reports.