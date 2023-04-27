No more Red Table Talk — Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show canceled

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk is no more, at least not on Facebook Watch as the company makes big cuts.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, is closing its Facebook Watch original shows, which includes the breakout hit that Smith hosted.

Therefore, none of the Facebook Watch original series are coming back. The move comes as Mina Lefevre, the head of development and programming for the group, is leaving the company.

According to Deadline, which first reported on the news, Facebook had already cut many of its original scripted series including Sorry For Your Loss, starring Elizabeth Olsen, and Sacred Lies.

Due to the success of Smith’s Red Table Talk in 2020, the spinoff Red Table Talk: The Estefans was introduced.

Pinkett Smith’s series was the last remaining original to get culled. The outlet reports that the series had completed its original order and is currently looking for a new home to host the show.

Red Table Talk was certainly a success and brought many iconic pop culture moments including with Smith’s family.

Some included Jordyn Woods’s tell-all interview in 2019 after she kissed Tristan Thompson at a party and Pinkett Smith reacting to Will Smith’s viral Oscar slap when Chris Rock made a joke about her hair.

One Red Table Talk moment stands out when Pinkett Smith put herself in the hot seat and discussed her marriage with Will Smith.

Jada and Will Smith talked about the ‘entanglement’ on Red Table Talk

In June 2020, the singer August Alsina claimed that he had an affair with Pinkett Smith when he was 23 years old, and Pinkett Smith was 44.

He also claimed that the affair happened with Will Smith’s permission. After a spokesperson for Pinkett Smith denied the claims, she released the viral Red Table Talk episode, Jada Brings Herself to the Table the next month.

In the episode that garnered 39 million views, Pinkett Smith confirmed her relationship and described it as an “entanglement.”

She said she was separated from her husband at the time and denied that he received permission from the actor.

After Pinkett Smith’s use of the word, “entanglement” was a viral sensation on social media.

Facebook is refocusing its efforts on user-generated content

Meta is joining other tech giants such as Google and YouTube with a focus on user-generated content, per the Deadline report.

The Shaq’tacular Spectacular, a New Year’s Eve Countdown Special hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience in celebration of Biggie’s 50th birthday were listed as examples of the form of content Meta is focusing on producing.

There are also publishing comedy specials and Valentine’s Day specials.