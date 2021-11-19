Exclusive: Red Table Talk: The Estefans talk plastic surgery addictions with Cartel Crew’s Nicole Zavala

Cartel Crew’s Nicole Zavala takes on Red Table Talk: The Estefans. Pic credit: Facebook Watch

Sharing her plans for a fourth Brazilian Butt Lift despite her doctor’s warnings, Cartel Crew’s Nicole Zavala is opening up about her plastic surgery fixation on Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

“It’s an addiction,” the 28-year-old New York native tells the Estefans on the upcoming November 21 episode. “I’m addicted and I could freely say that because I am.”

Hosted by legendary musician Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan, the Facebook Watch series chronicles three generations of perspectives as they come together with special guests on a platform where no topic is off-limits.

In this exclusive preview, concerned for the well-being of their sister, Nicole’s siblings sit her down at the iconic table for an intervention.

“We love you,” Nicole’s twin brother Micheal Zavala tells her during the tense conversation. “But you want it from someone else.”

Correlating her obsession with altering her body to ultimately a search for happiness, he added, “You have to start loving yourself because you keep doing things to have people telling you look beautiful, you look pretty, but I don’t think that’s your answer.”

