Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing back Red Table Talk after Will Smith Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith has announced the return of her talk show Red Table Talk following the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The slap that was heard around the world set off a swift and interesting chain of events in the aftermath of the drama that surrounded Will Smith’s decision to strike Chris Rock across the face after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Chris reportedly did not plan the jab that was aimed at Jada, in which he ribbed her about being in a new G.I. Jane movie due to her shaved head, and Will appeared to take the ad-libbed teasing more personally than anyone might have expected as he literally took matters into his own hands.

With a cascade of events cropping up following the assault, including everything from an overflow of celebrity responses to Will being banned from attending any Academy Awards events for the next ten years, a new one has been added to the list.

Jada will bring back her famed Red Table Talk show for first season following Oscars drama

Jada announced via Instagram that she, her daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris will be bringing back their candid talk show Red Table Talk for season 5, the first season since Will Smith’s bad behavior display.

There has not been any mention yet of the Oscars incident but the show will be chock-a-block full of celebrity interviews, starting with performer Janelle Monae who will discuss her personal views on being a woman in the industry and what led her to come out to her family at age 32.

Other reported guests will also include actress Kim Basinger and her daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, as well as Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s parents, who will talk about their daughter’s recent suicide, and Ayleen Charlotte, who was a victim of the famed Tinder Swindler.

Jaden, Willow, and Trey Smith will take over the table for their first solo episode while Will is notably absent from lineup

Aside from bringing in some heavyweight stars, the Smith siblings are also said to be taking over the table for their first solo episode, something fans will surely be curious to watch.

Someone most notably absent from the trailer and aforementioned line-up of interviewees is none other than Will Smith.

Despite the massive fallout from his attack on Chris Rock, Will has yet to be mentioned as being part of this season’s attendees.

With the world still itching to hear directly from the actor’s mouth about his own views of what transpired between him and Chris, fans will likely be very disappointed to still remain somewhat in the dark about Will’s personal feelings.

The fifth season of Red Table Talk premieres April 20 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.