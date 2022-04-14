Ireland Baldwin discusses plastic surgery in candid Instagram video, gets support from fans

Ireland Baldwin took to Instagram for an honest chat with her fans about the work she has had done on her face. ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/Admedia

Ireland Baldwin wanted to let her fans know that she isn’t shy about revealing the work she has had done on her face.

The 26-year-old model and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, who has always been very open with her followers about her personal life, took to her social media account again to share another in-depth look at her world.

Posting a short video clip in which she explained some facial work she has gotten done recently, Ireland proved once more that she has no fear when it comes to discussing her views and opinions.

Ireland spoke openly about getting some work done on her face

In a brief video posted to her personal Instagram page, Ireland opened her clip by saying “Let’s have a little talk. Either you’re going to get mad at people, who aren’t open and transparent about the work they’ve had done to themselves. Or, you’re going to get mad at people for getting work done to themselves. You don’t have both.”

The young beauty went on to reveal that she took a trip to see a specialist for some “stubborn fat” that she had under her chin and upper neck area, telling fans the procedure involved no needles or anesthesia.

Ireland labeled the cosmetic approach a FaceTite, explaining that it involved an hour-long session to break up a “stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin” that had her feeling less than confident.

She added that any haters should stop before they throw any shade at her, saying that this kind of fat doesn’t come off with diet and exercise.

“As I’ve gained weight and as I’ve aged, it hasn’t gone away at all,” she told her fans. “It’s only become worse and worse… I tried to find the most age-appropriate and minimally invasive option.”

Fans had Ireland’s back after she shared her cosmetic journey

Ireland’s fans were there for the model, taking instantly to her comment section to express their support for her journey and transparency.

“Hellllssss yes 👏👏amen!” exclaimed one enthusiastic follower.

“Love your transparency ❤️🔥” shouted out another fan, with others echoing the same sentiment, writing “Looking great sis and keep doing you!” and “Beautiful ! Where do I sign up for one ??”

Another supporter championed Ireland’s message, penning a lengthy contribution to the comment feed, saying that they “would have collapsed under the kind of scrutiny” Ireland has “endured” while adding that they were in full support of the model and her need for her own space.

Ireland also recently shared her struggles with anxiety, taking to Instagram to let her followers know about her personal struggles with stress and letting them know they are not alone.