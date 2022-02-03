Cheslie Kryst’s mother speaks out about the cause of her daughter’s death

Cheslie Kryst posed for an event in Las Vegas. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Cheslie Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, has spoken out for the first time since her daughter’s tragic death.

Kryst was found dead outside of her Manhattan high rise on January 30. She was 30 years old.

Cheslie Kryst’s mother speaks out

Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019, also worked as a correspondent for Extra.

In a statement to Extra, Simpkins said, “I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed.”

Following an autopsy on January 31, Kryst’s death was officially ruled a suicide. Simpkins said, “Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed. While it may be hard to believe, it’s true.”

“Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression, which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death.”

Simpkins continued, “While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it — we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating.”

She included words directed to her daughter: “Cheslie — to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter — you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious. I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cheslie Kryst spoke out about being bullied and insecurities

Just a year before her untimely death, Kryst opened up about her feelings of insecurity in an essay for Allure.

She wrote about being the oldest woman in history to win the title of Miss USA at the age of 28 and how she felt that she was “running out of time in society’s eyes.”

She also wrote about the emptiness she felt, even after accomplishing and achieving so much. Kryst went on to reveal that she spent eight days in the hospital because she overworked herself.

Kryst also addressed online trolls: “I can’t tell you how many times I have deleted comments on my social media pages that had vomit emojis and insults telling me I wasn’t pretty enough to be Miss USA or that my muscular build was actually a “man body.”

“Now, I enter year 30 searching for joy and purpose on my own terms,” she added. “And that feels like my own sweet victory.”