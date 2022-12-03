Nick Cannon hospitalized for pneumonia

Nick Cannon has been hospitalized. Pic credit: © ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Nick Cannon has been hospitalized for pneumonia. The Masked Singer host posted his condition on Instagram to his 6 million followers.

In the post, Nick is in a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown, a mask, and a black skull cap. He started the caption off with, “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…”

Nick went on to say that he promised himself that he would never be back in the hospital again, but this incident was a lesson to take care of yourself, or you won’t be able to take care of anyone else. He also said that he just needs some rest to be “stronger than ever.”

Nick spoke about how Thursday night, he and his Wild’N Out tour were performing at a sold-out show in Madison Square Garden. He said, “Life is definitely a roller coaster.”

The 42-year-old ended the post with the hashtag #LupusWarrior. Nick has been struggling with the disease for ten years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He was hospitalized in 2012 for kidney failure and blood clots in his lungs, which led to his Lupus diagnosis. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack its own body tissues.

Nick Cannon shares a funny video about his huge family

Nick recently joked about having to buy Christmas gifts for his large family. Nick has 11 children with six different women and is awaiting his 12th child.

In the video, Nick starts off by saying that thanks to him, the world now has eight billion people. He then went on to say that based on his baby momma-to-child ratio, he has a lot of gifts to purchase.

At one point in the video, Nick asks one of his daughters where she plans to store a dolphin before remembering that her mother owns an island. He told her he would see what he could do before hanging up and calling someone to get a price for one of his kidneys.

Nick Cannon is set to welcome his 12th child soon

Nick’s 12th child is due any day now. This will be his second child with Alyssa Scott, although their first child, Zen, passed away from a brain tumor at five months old.

Alyssa recently posted on her Instagram Story a current pic of her baby bump along with a throwback pic from the beginning of her pregnancy. This is Alyssa’s third child. She has a 4-year-old daughter, Zeela, from a previous relationship.

Nick recently said in an interview that he is holding off on having more kids after this one is born.